Jason Momoa didn’t stress about his diet while preparing to play Aquaman.

“I don’t do calories,” Momoa, 44, told E! News on Friday, December 15, while opening up about the fitness routine he followed before filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. “I just eat … everything.”

Momoa continued, “You’re burning so many calories, I just eat and consume. I’m constantly moving and work long days. I just shovel it in, and then work hard. Work hard, eat hard, play hard, just do it.”

The actor explained that he doesn’t “really” follow a workout routine for vanity, but more so that he doesn’t get injured on set. “You’ve got to be prepared,” he said. “You’re putting on a suit that’s going to weigh 40 pounds. You’ve got to be able to move. That kind of action just puts a lot of weight on your knees. So, you just do it so you don’t get hurt.”

When the movie hits theaters on Friday, December 22, fans can look forward to seeing the superhero take on the role of being a dad. (In the sequel, Aquaman is married to Mera, played by Amber Heard, and has a son, Arthur Curry Jr., more commonly known as Aquababy.)

While speaking to E! News, Momoa gushed about playing a father, saying, “I’m like, ‘People need to see this side of him,’ so that was my request, and I think people are going to really love it.”

In his personal life, Momoa is a proud dad of two. He shares daughter Lola Iolani, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 14, with ex Lisa Bonet. (Bonet, 56, is also the mom of Zoë Kravitz, 35, whom she shares with ex Lenny Kravitz.)

In August 2021, Momoa opened up to Vogue about being a dad.

“There’s no other way to express what it really feels like to be a father, to be willing to do anything in the world for someone other than yourself,” he said, adding, “It’s a beautiful thing to be a parent. I am really close to both my kids, but it’s also different with daughters, it’s just way more nurturing.”

Through the years, Momoa has taken his kids to a number of red carpet events, including the James Bond: No Time to Die premiere in 2021, a Slumberland screening in 2022 and more.

At the Slumberland premiere, Lola revealed to E! News that she spent a lot of time on set with her dad while he filmed.

“It was incredible,” she gushed.