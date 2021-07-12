All part of the game? Jay Cutler opened up about experiencing some noticeable setbacks after playing professional football for 12 seasons, especially when it comes to his memory.

The 38-year-old retired quarterback “absolutely” thinks about the health risks that come from the sport, including traumatic brain injuries, he told GQ in an interview published earlier this month. “I would say definitely my memory isn’t the same as it was five years ago,” Cutler admitted. “The amount of concussions I’ve had are probably in the double digits. It’s gonna catch up to me at some point. I’m just trying to delay it as much as possible.”

He joked, “I think I’ve damaged enough things and brain parts and heart and everything in my life, if I make it to 80 [years old], or anything after that, I’ll be happy.”

Despite the wear and tear, the former Chicago Bears star would go back to the league “in a heartbeat,” he told the outlet. “The relationships that I made, the memories that I have, the lifestyle it’s accustomed me and my kids [to]. It outweighs the benefits. In my mind. There may be some people that say, ‘Hey, that’s crazy.’ But I’d do it all over again, no question about it.”

The Indiana native was selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft after playing college football at Vanderbilt University. He stayed with the Colorado-based team for three seasons before being traded to the Bears, where he played for eight seasons. In 2017, Cutler was released from the Bears and considered a career in sportscasting, but he continued for one final season as quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. He officially retired ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

As he adjusts to life off of the field, Cutler has seen a big difference in his body. “After I was done playing, I was like, I don’t need to carry all this excess weight. I’ve lost 15, 20 pounds since I’ve been done. And I feel better,” he told GQ, explaining that he’s “much slimmer” than he was pre-retirement.

Cutler has started to follow an intermittent fasting routine, starting his day with coffee and ending with protein and veggies for dinner. Making the change was “tough at first,” but committing to the diet has paid off.

“I have more energy. I feel better. I’m sleeping better,” he added. “Giving your body a break from digesting food 24/7 is probably a good idea.”

The CUTS cofounder’s diet isn’t the only thing that’s changed since leaving the NFL behind. In April 2020, he and Kristin Cavallari called it quits after 10 years together and three children: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.

“[Coparenting] has its challenges for sure, especially in the beginning,” the Hills alum, 34, told Mr. Warburton in May. “But we’re just navigating it the best way we know how. … I always want my kids to see Jay and me as a united front. He’s their father. That’s important and they need to see that from me.”

One month later, Cutler told E! News that the little ones have been “resilient” while getting used to their new normal, noting, “With school and all the activities, we’ve done a good job of putting them first.”