



Jenna Jameson took a break from intermittent fasting, then returned to it and feels better than ever!

The 45-year-old former adult film actress — who lost 90 pounds since 2018 when she began following the keto diet paired with the fasting technique — took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 10, to recount her mini saga. Sharing a new photo of herself lying down in a bikini, she wrote, “Ok guys… confession time. Since moving to Hawaii, I’ve stopped #intermittentfasting 😒 I guess I just got lazy.”

The mother of 2-year-old daughter Batel quickly realized that stopping the routine was a bad move for her. “I can feel the difference in my mental clarity. Definitely not as sharp and a lot less focused,” she continued.

But as of this past weekend, she’d started intermittent fasting again. “It’s definitely hard to jump back on the wagon,” she confessed. “My stomach rumbles so loud it wakes Batel 😁 but within a few days of fasting 16:8 I’ve noticed a flatter tummy and tighter skin, not to mention better concentration.”

With the 16:8 fasting method, you consume all your daily calories during an eight-hour period and refrain from eating for the other 16 hours in the day. Jameson, 45, said she fasts from 6 p.m. until 11 a.m. the following morning. To keep herself going, “I drink water tea or black coffee during my fasting hours,” she wrote.

Many people who follow the high-protein, low-carb ketogenic diet pair it with intermittent fasting. “With a keto diet, the person is hoping to be in ketosis where their body is using stored fat,” NYC-based dietitian Keri Glassman of Nutritious Life explained to Us in October 2018. “But you’re not necessarily going into ketosis if you’re just intermittent fasting. If you’re doing keto too, intermittent fasting can be even more effective.”

Or, as Jameson concluded in her Instagram post, “If you’re wondering [whether] or not intermittent fasting is for you… I highly recommend it!”

