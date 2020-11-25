Surprise, surprise! Jennifer Lopez is baring it all as she gears up to release her next big hit.

The two-time Grammy nominee, 51, unveiled the cover art for her new single, “In the Morning,” on Wednesday, November 25. In the image, Lopez is completely naked and only wearing her massive engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez.

“Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning ✨ ,” she captioned the post. “Single drops Friday ✨.”

The day before releasing the official cover, Lopez teased the upcoming single by sharing a snippet of the track along with a video clip that contained various shots of her bare body.

It is no secret that Lopez has put in the hard work to stay fit over the years. When she appeared in Us Weekly’s “Best Bodies” issue in 2015, the Hustlers actress opened up about her fitness routine.

“Very rarely will I skip my workout,” she told Us at the time. “Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I’m like, ‘Ugh, I can’t do this.’ But I tell myself, ‘Just do it. It’s only an hour.’ It’s just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum.”

The Bronx native added that she will always “try to live a healthy lifestyle” and is “always looking for something that’s gonna help me embrace that lifestyle.” Lopez additionally said that she is motivated to stay in shape because of her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“I try to teach them the right things to eat: a lot of greens, fruits, and grains,” she previously shared. “They’re starting to learn that’s a way of life.”

Lopez is an ageless beauty. In a 2018 cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, she shared her secret for boosting her confidence in her fifth decade.

“Affirmations are so important. I am youthful and timeless. I tell myself that every day, a few times a day,” she told the magazine at the time. “It sounds like clichéd bullshit, but it’s not. Age is all in your mind. Look at Jane Fonda.”

The “Lonely” singer has been engaged to Rodriguez since March 2019. Throughout their relationship, the retired New York Yankees player has frequently gushed about what a powerhouse she is.

“Jennifer is an amazing person. She’s the hardest working. She’s got, like, 10 jobs,” Rodriguez, 45, said on ABC’s Nightline in 2017. “She loves sports, she’s an athlete herself, great mother, great daughter, great friend.”