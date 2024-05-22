Jennifer Lopez’s Trainers Break Down Her Fitness Regimen

Jennifer Lopez can count on her trainers Dodd Romero and Tracy Anderson to keep her in peak physical condition.

“Jennifer’s in better shape now than she’s ever been,” Romero exclusively shares in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’s tough [and] really doesn’t ever complain about anything. Wherever I tell her to go, she’ll go.”

Lopez, 54, trains three days a week with Romero, who tells Us that the singer’s typical resistance training session includes three sets of hanging ab raises, rope crunches and weighted sumo-style plié squats. The celebrity trainer added that Lopez likes to focus on toning her glutes and her go-to-move is a supportive lunge.

In addition to her work with Romero, Lopez has been using the Tracy Anderson Method since she welcomed twins Emme and Max, now 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The method combines dance aerobics with Anderson’s band system, in which bands connected to the ceiling are pulled to create tension.

“We do a 10-move leg program focusing on the glutes and the cinching of the waist,” Anderson told Us, noting that the program includes leg pulses and box step-ups while wearing 1.5-pound ankle weights. “Moving is part of Jennifer’s core values. She does what she needs to do.”

Lopez’s rigorous workout regimen is supported by her healthy diet.

“As you get older, you have to be more strict,” Romero explained. Although Romero shared that Lopez generally avoids sugar and dairy, he emphasized that she still enjoys life and treats herself on occasion.

“If her kids want to have a meal that [isn’t] the lowest in calories, Jennifer will have the meal with them. She’s not rigid,” he said.

Romero previously told Us in 2019 that Lopez, who doesn’t drink alcohol or caffeine, “drinks a minimum of seven glasses [of water] a day.” He added at the time that the actress “stays away from processed foods and gets her nutrients from whole sources.”

Lopez opened up about being in the best shape of her life during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark earlier this month.

“I just finished [filming] a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well,” she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now.”

Lopez added that she felt “ready to go” on tour after training for the film adaptation of the musical. She’s set to kick off her This Is Me … Live tour next month in Orlando after releasing her ninth album, This Is Me … Now, in February. The tour marks Lopez’s first since 2019.

Between her musical projects and her acting ventures — she’s currently in Mexico promoting her new sci-fi film Atlas, which hits theaters on Friday, May 24 — Lopez has been seeing less of husband Ben Affleck. She attended the Atlas Los Angeles premiere solo on Monday, May 20, while Affleck, 51, was on set filming his upcoming sequel The Accountant 2.

For more on celebrities’ fitness and healthy living secrets, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.