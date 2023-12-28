Kristin Cavallari has a lot to juggle as a business mogul and mother of three — but when it comes to her diet plan, she doesn’t worry about much.

The Uncommon James founder, 36, exclusively revealed in the newest issue of Us Weekly that she keeps her diet clean when she’s home in Tennessee. “Grass-fed steak, organic chicken, wild-caught salmon and eggs from my chicken coop are staples,” Cavallari said of her go-to foods.

Cavallari, who shares sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, told Us she kicks off her day with an egg bowl with spinach, feta, peppers and onions. For lunch, she likes to have a salad with protein, and dinner often includes steak with roasted cauliflower or tacos.

Cavallari, however, doesn’t shy away from sweets, telling Us that she enjoys dark chocolate and coconut milk ice cream. “The flip side is when I travel or go [to a restaurant], I eat whatever I want — and I enjoy every second of it,” the Laguna Beach alum revealed.

Scroll down for more celebrity-approved fitness and diet secrets, including Demi Lovato’s favorite workout:

Demi Lovato

“Meditation, moments to reflect and activities like jujitsu really help me find balance and wellness in my life,” Lovato, 31, exclusively told Us, adding that self-care is one of her top priorities. “Mental wellness and self-care look different for everyone, so whether it’s five minutes of meditation or an hour-long workout, just find what works for you.”

Teyana Taylor

“I love food,” the actress and singer, 33, shared with Us, noting that her children, Junie, 7, and Rue, 3, help her stay in shape. “Chasing after my kids gives me so much cardio that I don’t think too much about calories. I enjoy being active, so it really all works out in the end.”

Taylor explained that she incorporates fruit and veggie smoothies into her diet to make sure her vitamins and nutrients remain in check. “That’s my way of getting in my healthy s–t without physically having to chomp it down,” she added.

Alessandra Ambrosio

The 42-year-old model exclusively dished to Us about her well-rounded diet, saying, “I like to start my day with eggs, avocado and coffee followed by a traditional Brazilian lunch with beans, rice, a side salad and some protein.”

Ambrosio, who works out regularly at her home and likes yoga and Pilates, shared that her dinner picks include “different cuisines, usually Japanese, French or Italian.” She added that her go-to snacks are fruit or cucumbers, noting she always has “a protein bar and nuts in my purse.”

Charity Lawson

The Bachelorette alum, 27, told Us that her fitness outlook changed after her recent stint on Dancing With the Stars. “I underestimated how powerful dance can be in transforming your body. You literally utilize every single muscle — muscles I didn’t even know I had!” Lawson said, noting that after getting to the season 32 finale, she has “so much more of an appreciation for my body, and I have to sustain it.”

Heidi Montag

After welcoming her second child in November 2022, Montag, 37, told Us she used weight-loss supplement Hydroxycut as a “catalyst” to help her become the best version of herself. “[I then adopted] a diet that [is] high-protein, high-fat, low-carb,” she explained to Us. “It’s all about the hard work too.”

The Hills alum, who shares sons Gunner, 6, and Ryker, 13 months, with husband Spencer Pratt, revealed that she lifts weights three to five days a week. “When [my kids] see me in the gym, it’s a great inspiration for them,” Montag added.

Keke Palmer

Following the birth of her son in February, Palmer, 30, has learned to adjust her fitness expectations. “It’s a lot of being kind to myself,” she shared with Us, explaining that hydration has been key. “I drink a lot of water. I try to put vitamins in there [too], especially things that can help my body calm down, [like] magnesium.”

Margot Robbie

Robbie, 33, made a splash in 2023 for her role as Barbie in the hit film of the same name. To get into shape for the part, she did strength training, rollerblading, ballet and Pilates. However, when it came to her diet, the Australian actress told Us that she doesn’t have restrictions. “I really just try to live my life and be happy,” Robbie said, revealing that beer and waffles are two of her favorite foods. “I think life is about balance, but your happiness should come first.”

Kyle Richards

Following a European vacation in 2022, Richards, 54, decided to switch up her eating habits and give her workouts a makeover. “[I said], ‘That’s it. I’m not going to have bad carbs — no sugar, no pasta, no bread, no alcohol. And I’m going to work out every single day,’” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively recalled of her lightbulb moment in her Us cover story.

Exercise-wise, Richards said, “I’ve always worked out, but I was doing the same thing on repeat — I’d go on hikes and spin. I started including weights and running [and] hot yoga.”

