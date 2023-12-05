Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s 6-year-old son, Gunner, is underwhelmed by his parents’ career choices.

Pratt, 40, and Montag, 37, revealed Gunner’s position during a Tuesday, December 5, appearance on Kristin Cavallari’s “Let’s Be Honest” podcast while discussing whether they plan to have more children. (The duo also share 12-month-old son Ryker.)

“Do you know how much kindergarten costs in L.A.?” Pratt said, highlighting the financial strain of raising kids. Montag then pointed out that she and Pratt “should’ve had different jobs” — an idea she got from Gunner himself.

“Gunner said that to me the other day: ‘Mom, you should be a dentist to make more money for us,’” the reality TV star recalled.

Related: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Sweetest Parenthood Moments: Pics A picture perfect family! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt became parents in October 2017, nearly a decade after secretly tying the knot in Mexico in November 2008. “We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy,” Montag exclusively told Us Weekly after welcoming her son Gunner. “It was the hardest and most rewarding […]

After Cavallari, 36, joked that Gunner should get a job himself, Pratt and Montag shared that their oldest son does indeed have a side hustle.

“He’s selling massages right now,” Pratt said, laughing. Montag noted that Gunner is a hands-free masseuse. “I love that it’s no touching,” she said, explaining that Gunner uses a stick to apply lotion.

Despite the couple’s candor about the cost of raising children in L.A., Montag hasn’t completely given up on the idea of expanding their family.

Related: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Quotes About Struggling to Conceive 2nd Baby Future family of four? Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have been open about their fertility struggles while trying to conceive their second baby. The Hills: New Beginnings stars became parents in October 2017 when their son, Gunner, arrived. “We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy,” the Colorado native exclusively told Us […]

“I think if we lived somewhere else I definitely would want three [kids],” she said. “At this point, I think two is such a blessing … but you never know God’s plan!”

Pratt and Montag met in 2006 while filming season 2 of the MTV reality series The Hills. After two years of dating, they tied the knot in 2008. Montag filed for divorce in 2010, but the pair reconciled three months later and have been going strong ever since.

The twosome sang each other’s praises on Tuesday after Cavallari asked them to say their favorite things about each other.

Related: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Relationship Timeline The Hills are alive with the sounds of Speidi! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have continued to defy reality TV odds for more than a decade. Two years after they started dating — and documenting their relationship on the MTV hit — Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Heidi and Spencer secretly tied the knot in […]

“One of my favorite things about Spencer is how funny he is. He’s so funny, I love being with him,” Montag said.

Pratt, meanwhile, appreciates how “loving” his wife is. “That’s what keeps this marriage so amazing [is] she’s so caring and loving,” he said.

After the sweet moment, Pratt and Montag also shared something that “irks” them about the other.

“I am not allowed to have anything out anywhere,” Pratt said. “If I’m drinking a water, I have to finish it [and] that glass is gone.”

Pratt’s answer helped Montag think of her own pet peeve. “Spencer leaves out everything. He won’t even put a paper towel in the trash,” she said. “I have to walk around the house cleaning up trash everywhere. I’m like, ‘I don’t have time for this.’”

Pratt sarcastically replied: “Oh, so this irks you? It doesn’t seem like you’re irked.”