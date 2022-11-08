A picture perfect family! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt became parents in October 2017, nearly a decade after secretly tying the knot in Mexico in November 2008.

“We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy,” Montag exclusively told Us Weekly after welcoming her son Gunner. “It was the hardest and most rewarding experience.”

Pratt, for his part, admitted that witnessing his wife in labor was overwhelming. “I was like, ‘This is way gnarlier than anything I am mentally prepared for,’” he told Us at the time. “Thankfully, Heidi’s makeup artist and now one of Gunner’s godmothers stepped in for the first couple hours.”

Despite the challenges of childbirth, the Hills alums gushed about their baby boy. “I find myself crying just looking at him,” Montag said of Gunner. Pratt added, “Holding him is still so unbelievable.”

In June 2022, the duo exclusively revealed to Us that they are expecting baby No. 2.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer,” the expectant mother said. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

The Colorado native revealed that she and her fellow reality TV personality tried for “about 18 months” before learning that she was pregnant.

“I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal. And I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have,” Montag shared. “And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family.”

The Superficial artist added that she knows having two little ones at home will pose new challenges.

“It’s going to be a big adjustment for all of us. I mean, we are moving Gunner out of his room into a different room. There’s going to be a baby waking up throughout the night, [I’m] hoping it doesn’t wake Gunner up,” she said. “This time, [even with my] pregnancy — I don’t get to rest and sleep when the baby does. I have a toddler to wake up with, take care of and I’m going to have the baby. So, it’s going to be a big juggling act.”

Scroll through for a look at Montag and Pratt’s sweetest moments as a growing family: