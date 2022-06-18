Baby on board! Nearly four years after Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed son Gunner, they have been eager to expand their brood, and the pregnant reality star is excitedly showing off her baby bump.

“Last time I can fit these clothes for a few months! Definitely getting bigger faster with the 2nd baby! 🙏🏼,” the “Body Language” singer captioned an Instagram snap in June 2022, in which she cradled her 16-week belly during a workout session.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed earlier that month that Montag is pregnant and expecting Baby No. 2.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer,” Montag told Us, noting she is due that December. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

The Hills alums — who wed in 2008 before welcoming Gunner in 2017 — have been vocal about their struggles to conceive a second child.

“[It’s] definitely [added] stress. It’s the first time I feel like we’ve had a real … hardship,” the Pratt Daddy founder previously told Us in October 2021, noting that they were trying to stay optimistic. “We’ve had so much drama and negativity [from] outside factors, and this is the first time that something is internalized in our relationship that is out of our hands.”

Montag even tried to overhaul her diet — by eating raw liver — after she underwent a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure to increase her odds.

“Once I saw the word ‘pregnant’ I started hysterically crying, overwhelmed with joy and shock and I sprinted upstairs to show Spencer,” she gushed via Instagram in June 2022. “I couldn’t believe I was pregnant again! ✨ Gunner asked me why I was crying and I told him I was so happy because he is going to be a big brother! To say we are all thrilled is an understatement.”

She added in her social media post: “I am so thankful! We are so excited for the journey ahead. Miracle baby #2 is on the way!🙏🏼”

The Colorado native told Us that she and her husband had been trying for a second baby for about 18 months before learning the exciting news.

“I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal. And I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have,” Montag explained. “And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family.”

