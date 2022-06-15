The Hills family is getting bigger! Pregnant Heidi Montag was all smiles while cradling her baby bump on a day out with husband Spencer Pratt and son Gunner.

“Family time! The 4 of us 💕,” the MTV personality, 35, captioned an Instagram photo on Tuesday, June 14, standing beside Pratt, 38, with their little boy, 4, sandwiched between them. Montag wore a long floral dress, holding one hand at her stomach to accentuate her growing bump.

Brody Jenner gushed over the sweet moment in the comments, telling Montag she was “glowing” during her second pregnancy.

Us Weekly broke the news earlier this month that the Colorado native and Pratt are expecting baby No. 2 after previously struggling with fertility. “I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer,” Montag exclusively told Us. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

The couple tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed their son nearly 10 years later. According to the Pratt Daddy Crystals founder, the road to conceiving again was a “roller-coaster.”

Pratt told Us, “Heidi has been crying a lot. It’s like every month, ‘Here we go.’ I was like, ‘If it happens, it happens.’ But Heidi didn’t want to do it that way. It was so long at this point I don’t know if I have any emotion left because it was very challenging.”

Last year, the Los Angeles native confessed to Us that he and Montag were “on such different pages” about giving Gunner a sibling. “Heidi was willing to [get] pregnant during the [coronavirus] pandemic. … And I was, like, hearing stories about dads having to wait outside of the [hospital]. They’d come in for, like, two minutes. Just the idea to me … I didn’t want to do that,” he said in May 2021. “It felt like a sci-fi movie.”

The twosome had a “hard conversation” about their family plans, but they ultimately began trying to conceive. “I think that everything happens for a reason, and I’ve just kept it in prayer that the right time will happen,” the “Superficial” songstress said at the time. “It’s challenging because the first time we tried with Gunner, I got pregnant right away. Things change. It’s intense.”

Montag later underwent a polypectomy procedure with the hopes of potentially bettering her chances of a healthy pregnancy, but the duo’s fertility ups and downs put a strain on their marriage. As they prepare to become a family of four, the Hills: New Beginnings stars have “some nerves” about balancing a toddler and a newborn.

“It’s going to be a big adjustment for all of us,” Montag told Us earlier this month. “I mean, we are moving Gunner out of his room into a different room. There’s going to be a baby waking up throughout the night, hoping it doesn’t wake Gunner up. This time, [even with my] pregnancy — I don’t get to rest and sleep when the baby does. I have a toddler to wake up with, take care of and I’m going to have the baby. So it’s going to be a big juggling act.”

