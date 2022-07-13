Gunner’s little brother! Pregnant Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have a son on the way.

Montag, 35, and Pratt, 38, exclusively revealed the sex of their upcoming arrival to Us Weekly. “I’m having a boy!” the expectant star gushed. “Oh, my gosh. … I did the earliest test to find out and I just felt like my doctor had the answer so I called. And I was like, ‘Hey, just wanted to check in to see if you guys got the result?’ And they were like, ‘Actually, we just got them 10 minutes ago.’ So I couldn’t wait for Spencer and I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready!’ They were like, ‘It’s a boy!’ And honestly, I was so shocked.”

The Colorado native “was convinced” she was having a little girl, but the surprise was welcome. “I was going back and forth because everything felt the same as [when I was pregnant with] Gunner,” she explained. “I was like, ‘These are the exact same symptoms, the exact same thing.’ But I think for the past year I kind of thought I’d have a girl. … But then when I found out it’s a boy — when the shock wore off — I couldn’t be happier because ultimately my biggest prayer was whatever would be the best for Gunner.”

Us broke the news of Montag’s pregnancy on June 1. “I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it,” the “Body Language” singer gushed. “I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

Pratt, for his part, told Us what he was “most excited” about before becoming a father of two. “I love being a dad and I love all the different ages,” he explained. “So I’m excited to really appreciate how little a baby is. Because now, I look back at photos and now our son is huge and you can’t just hold him.”

The reality TV stars eloped in Mexico in November 2008, and their second wedding was featured on season 5 of The Hills, which aired the following year. They welcomed their son, Gunner Stone, nearly a decade later in October 2017 — and the toddler can’t wait to be a big sibling.

“I’m so glad we found out early,” Montag said of baby No. 2’s sex reveal. “Gunner really wanted a brother and he wanted a brother to copy him and to share so many things with him so knowing that we’re having a boy, we are all so excited. It makes so much sense for our family. … This is my little boy.”

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! alum previously revealed in 2018 that she was on the fence about having a second child. “One minute I’m like, ‘OK. We’re having the baby and we’re doing it next month,'” she told Us at the time. “And then the next, I’m like, ‘Oh, let’s wait a year.’ It’s hard because I want them to be close in age and at the same time, maybe I need a little more time in between.”

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which began in 2020, the couple still weren’t seeing eye to eye about giving Gunner a sibling. Montag later underwent a polypectomy procedure to potentially improve her chances of conceiving. According to her husband, the duo’s fertility ups and downs put a strain on their marriage.

“Heidi was trying to prepare Gunner when we thought it would be easier,” he joked to Us in October 2021. “So now Gunner’s like, ‘You promised me.'”

Scroll down for a glimpse at how the couple learned they have another son on the way: