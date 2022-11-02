Baby on board! Heidi Montag was showered with love while celebrating her little one’s upcoming arrival.

The Hills alum, 36, held court at her baby shower at Hanks restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California, while surrounded by close friends — including The Hills costar Jen Bunney Dunphy — and a scrumptious-looking spread.

“It was so fun to be with such a supportive, fun group of moms that I love,” the former MTV personality exclusively told Us Weekly about the bash. “All women who have been there for me through the struggles of getting pregnant and celebrating this miracle baby. It couldn’t have been more of a perfect celebration. I am so excited to meet my baby boy!”

Montag, who announced the news that she and husband Spencer Pratt are expecting baby No. 2 exclusively with Us in June, looked radiant in a powder blue, off-the-shoulder dress that flaunted her baby bump. The reality star, who is expecting her second son — she and Pratt, 39, are already the proud parents of 4-year-old son Gunner — wore her golden locks down in waves. She accessorized with silver jewelry, sparkling shadow and a large blue gemstone on her middle finger.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer,” the reality star gushed to Us in June. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

Montag and Pratt also detailed some of the more extreme methods they utilized to try and get pregnant with baby No. 2.

“My wife started eating testicles,” the Pratt Daddy founder told Us. “I ate testicles as well. Hers were raw, mine weren’t.”

The Hills: New Beginnings alum “was convinced” she was having a little girl — “I was like, ‘These are the exact same symptoms’ [I was experiencing in my first pregnancy],’” she told Us — but “when I found out it’s a boy, when the shock wore off, I couldn’t be happier because ultimately my biggest prayer was whatever would be the best for Gunner.”

As for how the future big brother is handling the news, his parents revealed he is extremely excited for the little one’s arrival.

“Gunner talks to the baby all the time,” Montag told Us in June. “And right before I got pregnant, he was praying and said, ‘God, please I want a baby right now.’”

Pratt added: “We got Gunner a stuffed animal too with the name ‘big brother’ and gave it to him. He was very happy.”

