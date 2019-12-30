



These snow boots are made for walking! Jessica Simpson is treating the ski slopes like a runway.

The 39-year-old singer showed off her slim figure during a family ski trip after dropping an impressive 100 pounds this year. “Skiing with the kiddos today. This is as far as I got…” Simpson captioned a stunning black-and-white photo of herself striking a pose in the snow. With her hands on her hips, the Employee of the Month actress accentuated her tiny post-baby waist.

Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie Mae, in March. Six months later, the “Irresistible” singer took to Instagram to announce that she was “so proud” of herself after working with celebrity personal trainer Harley Pasternak to shed the baby weight. “Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder,” Simpson captioned the post in September.

Pasternak, 45, commended his trainee soon after she announced the major fitness feat. “Beyond proud of this incredible woman. Been working together for over 12 years and she’s always the most warm, sweet, polite, and respectful person in the world,” the Body Reset Diet author said on Instagram at the time. “She’s down 100 pounds and looks younger today than she was when we met.”

The Dukes of Hazzard star has often opened up about struggling with her weight since becoming a mother of 21-month-old Birdie, son Ace, 6, and daughter Maxwell, 7. Simpson previously told Us Weekly in 2013 that each of her pregnancies took different tolls on her body.

“I am just one of those pregnant women who gains a lot of weight,” the singer explained to Us at the time. “Even trying as hard as I did with Ace, I still gained — definitely not as much as with Maxwell, but still a significant amount.”

In order to keep herself on track for her post-baby goal, Simpson worked with Pasternak to come up with a training program that worked for her schedule. A source revealed to Us in September that the fashion designer aimed to walk up to 14,000 steps each day. She also had nightly check-ins with Pasternak, who made sure she was hitting her step goal, getting enough sleep and eating enough healthy foods.

The celebrity fitness guru explained that checking those boxes every night “gives you this sense of accomplishment at the end of every day.”