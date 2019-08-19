



Health is wealth! Jewel and Rachel Platten were among the celebrities who attended day two of the 2019 Wellness Your Way Festival in Denver on Saturday, August 17.

Jewel, 45, who cofounded the festival, signed copies of her book, Never Broken: Songs Are Only Half the Story, for attendees. Later on, the singer and Kroger Health CEO Colleen Lindholz stopped by various booths inside the Colorado Convention Center, including Procter & Gamble, American Media Inc. and Hallmark, where fellow guests were able to select, write and send out cards.

Meanwhile, Platten, 38, and Josie Dunne were among the performers who took the stage at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at Denver Performing Arts Complex to perform for festivalgoers.

Saturday’s events also included the Modern Mom panel (moderated by Jewel, Lindholz, Platten, author Sara Blanchard, Tone It Up cofounder Katrina Scott and Black Moms Blog creator Shanicia Boswell) and a total body workout session led by Scott and her business partner, Karena Dawn.

Like Jewel, fitness trainer and model Jen Widerstrom had a meet and greet with fans and autographed copies of her book, Diet Right for Your Personality Type: The Revolutionary 4-Week Weight-Loss Plan That Works for You. Celebrity trainer Don-A-Matrix, meanwhile, held a resistance band workout class.

The Kroger-presented three-day festival kicked off on Friday, August 16, with a performance from Jewel and her father, Atz Kilcher. The “Intuition” songstress previously described the event as “a combination of my passions: health, wellness and music,” noting that attendees can “hear from the coolest people and experts who have spent a lifetime seeking wisdom on how to live a healthier and happier life.”

The Wellness Your Way Festival will be celebrated in two cities this year – first in Denver followed by Cincinnati from October 11 to October 13. More info can be found here.

