



A weekend of healthy living! The Wellness Your Way Festival is heading to the Cincinnati region beginning Friday, October 11.

The three-day festival will offer a lineup filled with health-focused activities. Those in attendance can participate in cooking demonstrations, panel sessions, fitness classes and watch live music performances, among other activities. There will also be kid-friendly opportunities available for younger attendees.

Wellness Your Way was cofounded by Grammy-nominated singer Jewel, Inclusion Companies’ CEO Trevor Drinkwater and Kroger Co. in 2018.

“I wanted to say how excited I am to come back to Cincinnati for the Wellness Your Way Festival with Kroger,” Jewel, 45, said in an Instagram video post on September 26. “[I’m] very honored to have the opportunity to share cutting-edge advice from experts, mental health, emotional health, mindfulness, nutrition, physical fitness.”

The “Intuition” singer continued, “We have amazing boss babes and killer gurus in every field, and I just can’t wait to bring this to you and share it all. So please come!”

At the weekend-long celebration, Jewel will be leading select events, including “Mindfulness & Music.” During this session, the singer-songwriter will perform her “favorite transformational songs” and share how she’s “used passion, hope and mindfulness to go from homelessness to happiness,” according to the festival’s website.

Jewel isn’t the only big name expected to be in attendance. NBC’s Health & Happiness host Joy Bauer, fitness trainer Kaisa Keranen, Tone It Up confounders Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn, personal trainer Tony Horton and the Kardashians’ trainer Don-a-Matrix will visit Cincinnati for the wellness event.

Passes for the three-day affair include access to all festival events and can be purchased through the event’s website for $25. There is also a single-day pass available for $10. Additionally, children ages 12 and under will receive free admission.

The Wellness Your Way Festival will be held at the Duke Energy Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, between Friday, October 11 and Sunday, October 13.

