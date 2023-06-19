A noticeably thinner John Goodman showed off his slimmed-down figure during a recent appearance at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco.

The Righteous Gemstones actor, 70, stepped out on Sunday, June 18, at the event, where he served as jury president for the festival. In photos obtained by Page Six, Goodman looked smart in a double-breasted navy blazer and khaki pants, which he paired with brown loafers and round-framed sunglasses.

In 2016, Goodman estimated that he weighed 400 pounds before he decided to make a change. “I just stopped eating all the time,” he told ABC News at the time. “I’d have a handful of food and it’d go to my mouth. I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically. In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits. Then this time I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, because work is very draining.”

Goodman went on to say that he was inspired to lose weight after he became unhappy with his appearance. “I just got tired, sick and tired of looking at myself,” he recalled. “You’re shaving in the mirror and you don’t want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous.”

Months prior, Goodman’s personal trainer Mackie Shilstone explained that he helped the actor shed pounds through a combination of diet and exercise. “This didn’t happen overnight — it’s been an ongoing process,” the fitness guru told the New York Post at the time, noting that Goodman had lost more than 100 pounds.

Shilstone’s first step was to encourage Goodman to follow a “Mediterranean-style eating plan,” which incorporates fish, nuts, olive oil, vegetables and fruit. Goodman also worked out on an elliptical and treadmill, exercising six days a week and making sure he got between 10,000 and 20,000 steps per day.

Nearly one decade earlier, Goodman stopped drinking alcohol, which he also credits with helping him lose weight. In 2018, he revealed that he would drink on set while filming Roseanne, which originally ran from 1988 to 1997.

“I got so lucky, because I was still getting hired for things, but the fact is, I was drinking at work,” Goodman said during an interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist. “My speech would be slurred. I thought I was fooling people. My cheeks would turn bright red when I was liquored up. I just looked like a stop sign.”

Goodman said that he decided to seek help after he missed a rehearsal for the 2007 Emmys, where he won a trophy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. “By the time Sunday morning rolled around I was shaking; I was still drinking, but I was still shaking,” he continued. “I had the clarity of thought that I needed to be hospitalized. I called my wife, which was like turning myself into the Gestapo. And she made some phone calls; we got me into a treatment center, and I detoxed there and decided I liked the feeling. And it’s been 10 years.”

Goodman wed Anna Beth Hartzog in 1989. The couple share daughter Molly, 32.