Kaitlyn Bristowe is here for any and all Botox questions — sort of.

The Bachelor Nation alum started to offer some sound advice to her Instagram followers on Tuesday, December 26, as she got a new injectable treatment.

When one follower asked Bristowe, 38, whether she’s ever gotten “droopy eyelids” from Botox, the former Bachelorette admitted that it was something that occurred to her when she was younger.

“The only reason you would get droopy eyelids from it is if they overtreat and do too much Botox,” Bristowe said on her Instagram Story. “So, you want somebody who knows what they’re doing so they can do the conservative amount.”

Raising her eyebrows up and down, she added, “I’d rather have a little bit of movement than have the droop.” Bristowe noted that the woman who does her injectables “knows what she’s doing,” so she’s never worried.

When a second person asked whether Bristowe had ever considered getting a “lip flip,” the “Off the Vine” podcast host revealed that’s why she took her most recent trip to the med spa.

The “effect of the lip flip is to relax the muscles that connect to the upper lip, allowing the lip to relax and curl outward, thereby appearing larger and more defined in shape,” according to the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery.

After revealing which non-surgical procedure she was undergoing, Bristowe cut her advice session short.

“I dunno how some of you got here but. I’m takin a knee for a min. Some are actually scaring me,” she wrote, referring to the questions that followers were asking. Bristowe went on to say that some of the inquiries were “a little crazy” and she wasn’t sure how to respond.

Since making her Bachelor Nation debut in 2015, Bristowe has continuously fielded questions about what plastic surgery she has or hasn’t had. In June 2021, she clapped back in a post on X (formerly Twitter) about why she looks “different” since first appearing on The Bachelor.

“Six years since I was on the show, brow lift, brow microblading, got my teeth bonded, some filler in my lips, aging, darker hair and I finally learned how to contour,” she wrote at the time. “Oh, and I put on some weight.”

Earlier that year, she responded to comments about her lips.

“Hey, Kaitlyn, are your lips real? Yeah. Real expensive! Just like coloring my hair, using fun makeup, fake lashes, skincare, I also like a little filler and botox,” she captioned a February 2021 Instagram post. “I know I have an ‘influence.’ I’m not saying you should go do it. I’m saying do what you want with YOUR body.”