Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Down After Trolls Attack Her Appearance

Rolling with the punches. Kaitlyn Bristowe broke down in tears after reading hate comments as she prepares to make her reality TV comeback on Dancing With the Stars.

The Bachelorette alum, 35, opened up via her Instagram Story on Saturday, September 5, about the criticism she’s received over her physical appearance.

“I forgot how mean people are when you go on TV,” Bristowe wrote. “Just so many ‘She looks so old and plastic comments’ everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me.”

The “Off the Vine” podcast host detailed the emotions she was feeling in a series of videos on her Instagram Story.

“I had a good cry, didn’t somehow ruin my eyeliner,” she said. “I think I honestly am just so tired that anything will set me off right now. Plus, I’m PMSing so great combo. I felt my feelings, I got it out.”

Bristowe added she wanted to be truthful about her emotions but noted she wasn’t going to let herself linger on the negativity.

“Sometimes I like to be honest on here about not always being real happy everything,” she explained. “I had a weak moment, cried it out, felt it all. Now, I’m going to pour myself a glass of wine and remember what’s important in life. ”

Bristowe is set to compete on Dancing With the Stars season 29 marking her return to reality TV. The Canada native was introduced to Bachelor Nation as a contestant on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015. She was later tapped as the lead on The Bachelorette season 11.

The “If I’m Being Honest” singer shared in August how she’s preparing for her upcoming Dancing With the Stars appearance. Bristowe posted a photo of herself in her bra and underwear via Instagram noting that she’s completely committed to doing her best.

“I’ve been working so hard on my mental and physical health over the last 14 weeks,” she captioned the post. “Reading, meditating, resting, working out, lifting heavy, Pilates, boxing, going to physical therapy for mobility and strength, getting sports massages, dry needling. My body at 35 feels strong and ready to dance.”

Bristowe added, “All I keep saying is ‘please don’t get sent home night one after all this work.’ Hahah but I’m glad I have had the motivation to work towards something. I always think of myself as a hard worker, who also plays hard, and I’m just ready for this next chapter!!! You guys know I never post body pics but I’m proud.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Monday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET.