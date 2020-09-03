From one Bachelorette to another. Before kicking off season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, Kaitlyn Bristowe has been getting advice from last year’s winner, Hannah Brown.

“She was like, ‘Unlearn everything you know about dancing because this is just so different and so hard,'” the season 11 Bachelorette, 35, told E! News on Thursday, September 3. “She gives me so much advice. I send her voice notes all the time asking her questions!”

In addition to sending pointers, the season 15 Bachelorette also has one very important tip for Bristowe: Have fun!

“Her advice is always like, ‘Enjoy the craziness of it because obviously it’s a once in a lifetime experience. You go through so many highs and lows and ups and downs, so just enjoy the whole ride, and just get rest wherever you can,'” the Canada native said.

Last month, Bristowe shared photos of herself in a bra and underwear, showing how her body has begun changing amid training for the dance competition series.

“I’ve been working so hard on my mental and physical health over the last 14 weeks. Reading, meditating, resting, working out, lifting heavy, Pilates, boxing, going to physical therapy for mobility and strength, getting sports massages, dry needling. My body at 35 feels strong and ready to dance,” the podcast host posted on August 9. “All I keep saying is ‘please don’t get sent home night one after all this work.’ Hahah but I’m glad I have had the motivation to work towards something. I always think of myself as a hard worker, who also plays hard, and I’m just ready for this next chapter!!! You guys know I never post body pics but I’m proud.”

Despite being told so early that she’ll be on the show, Bristowe still doesn’t completely feel ready.

“I just wanted to go into this, like, as humble as possible because I don’t want to be like, ‘Well I grew up a dancer, so I’m going to crush this,'” she continued in her interview. “I grew up doing ballet and jazz and tap, but I stopped at the age of 25, and I’ve never stepped foot in a ballroom. I’m terrified.”

Bristowe is set to compete on season 29, alongside Carole Baskin, AJ McLean, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly and many more celebrities, which were announced on Wednesday, September 2.

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Monday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET.