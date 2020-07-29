Dancing With the Stars fans were shocked last season when Artem Chigvintsev was not part of the cast. However, his fiancée, Nikki Bella, is very hopeful that he will be asked to return for season 29.

“I’m really excited to have the show come back on air and I’m praying and hoping that Artem is a part of the cast again. How cool would it be if him and Kaitlyn [Bristowe] danced together?” the WWE superstar, 36, said during “The Bellas Podcast” on Tuesday, July 29. “Why I think they would make such a good duo is because she has such a similar personality to me. Artem would know how to handle her but she would bring such amazing life out of Artem and I think they could create magic on the dance floor.”

Bristowe, 35, was previously announced as the first celebrity on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, as the former Bachelorette has always wanted to compete.

Although the new season of DWTS will look very different — longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were axed from the show and Tyra Banks is set to take over as host.

“Dancing With the Stars is probably going to have such incredible ratings this season, like, one of their top seasons yet because I feel like right now in the world — especially with all of us being in quarantine and still in lockdown — we need a new show that’s fresh that we can get hooked onto every week,” the Total Bellas star said. “The people at home, we need something like this.”

She continued that the Burn the Floor alum “better” be on the cast this season, not only because he’s her fiancé but because of how upset the fans were last season.

“People really missed his presence and he’s just an incredible dancer and he’s always an incredible partner too. He truly knows how to showcase the celebrity and he’s an incredible choreographer,” Bella explained. “I’m praying and hoping that he’s back this season. Even for him, I just know how much he misses dancing and I know he would love to be back on the show so it would be amazing to see him with Kaitlyn or some other woman. It would just be fun to experience it now as his fiancée because I’ve danced with him.”

She continued: “Would I get jealous? Would I not? And honestly, at this point, I want him to get it so bad that I feel like I wouldn’t. I would be turned on, I want to see my man dance again! I love it. I need to see those hips move and roll.”

The professional dancer, 38, revealed his surprise last summer when the cast was announced and he wasn’t on it.

“Obviously, it was a massive shock,” the dancer said on the podcast in August 2019. “It’s not even a job, it’s a lifestyle if you’ve been doing it for a very long time. There was never a thought in my mind that I’m not going to be doing it. There’s always a chance, as a pro, you might be doing some performances on the show and there’s still an involvement in some sort. But getting this call, [hearing] ‘There’s gonna be no involvement in the show from now on,’ it’s like going through a breakup after 10 years.”

Dancing With the Stars will return this fall on ABC.