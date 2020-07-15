We hope the season 29 Dancing With the Stars cast can smize! Tyra Banks has officially been named as the host of the reality competition series, Us Weekly confirms. The announcement comes two days after ABC announced the departure of longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

“I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances,” Banks, 46, who will also serve as an executive producer on the show, said in a statement. “It’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, also shared her excitement in a statement on Monday.

“Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark,” she said. “Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘smize’ to fans everywhere.”

The business owner has a great deal of experience, hosting America’s Next Top Model for 23 seasons. The Modelland author led her own talk show, The Tyra Banks Show, from 2010 to 2015, hosted FABLife in 2015 and took over on America’s Got Talent for two seasons in 2017 and 2018.

She’s also appeared once on Dancing With the Stars, showing up to support ANTM winner Nyle DiMarco as he competed on season 22 in 2016.

On Monday, July 13, Bergeron, 65, announced via Twitter that he wouldn’t be returning to the show, which he has hosted since its 2004 debut.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” the former America’s Funniest Videos host wrote. “It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Andrews, who has hosted since March 2014 after competing on season 10, also tweeted a statement, thanking the Dancing With the Stars family.

“Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges,” the sportscaster, 42, wrote. “I will always cherish my time on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

ABC confirmed the hosts’ exits on Monday, revealing the show was heading in a “new creative direction.”

Dancing With the Stars is set to return to ABC in the fall.