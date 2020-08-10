Kaitlyn Bristowe Shows Off Her Abs in Underwear Pic as She Preps for DWTS

Taking things seriously! Ahead of competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, Kaitlyn Bristowe is working on becoming stronger.

“I’ve been working so hard on my mental and physical health over the last 14 weeks. Reading, meditating, resting, working out, lifting heavy, Pilates, boxing, going to physical therapy for mobility and strength, getting sports massages, dry needling. My body at 35 feels strong and ready to dance,” the former Bachelorette, 35, shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 9. “All I keep saying is ‘please don’t get sent home night one after all this work.'”

Bristowe added that she’s thankful for “the motivation” the reality show has given her so she has something to work toward.

“I always think of myself as a hard worker, who also plays hard, and I’m just ready for this next chapter!!! You guys know I never post body pics but I’m proud,” she continued, before asking her followers to vote for her when the show premieres in the fall.

The podcast host is the only celebrity so far to be announced as part of the Dancing With the Stars cast. During the June 15 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, Chris Harrison asked the reality star if she’d want to join the series.

“Are you serious?” she shouted when the host, 49, asked. “I am so honored to say yes!”

Bristowe has made it clear over the years that she was hoping to compete on DWTS. In 2017, she claimed that she had an offer to participate but Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss didn’t let her do it.

“I was told by Mike that it is bad for his brand and that he is sick of people wanting fame from his show,” she said at the time. He responded by tweeting, “@kaitlynbristowe has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!!” She then quickly replied, “Thanks I’ll get right on that opportunity 2 yrs ago. I wonder what changed your mind?”

The drama continued in 2019 when Bristowe called him “a piece of s–t” who “hates women.”

Season 29 of the reality competition series does not yet have a premiere date but when the show returns, it will look much different as hosts Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron were axed and replaced by Tyra Banks.