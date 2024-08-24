Kate Upton is all about maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but she revealed two things she’ll never do in order to stay in shape.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, 32, stated that she doesn’t believe in two common fitness habits: Counting calories, and following trendy exercise routines.

Regarding her diet, Upton, who is married to MLB star pitcher Justin Verlander and is a mom to one daughter, told Fox News in an interview published on Saturday, August 24, that she relies on “high-end ingredients” and “premium fuel” to feel her best.

“For me, food is fuel and what you’re putting in your body is what your body is going to give back to you. So if you’re looking for energy, a better mood … or strength, you need to know what you’re putting in your body. It’s not just about counting calories,” she explained.

“I always look to eat organic,” she added. “Vegetables are a big part of my diet. I also really like lean protein. Once you detox from preservatives and refined sugar, your body will tell you what it needs.”

As for the gym, Upton is adamant that she doesn’t follow trends, and she instead tries to focus on consistent simple activities.

“I believe in staying consistent,” she noted. “I do weight-based workouts to stay active in my life. I’m also walking my dogs. I always try to keep moving instead of killing myself. I try to stay consistent and make it part of my lifestyle. And I think that when you’re trying to get fit, your mental health is a big part of that.”

Furthering her commitment to mental health, Upton suggested that those who want to make a lifestyle change “take a look at their mental health first and find out why they want to get healthy.”

“Small things can be big motivators. But if it’s just to fit into a certain size or see a number on a scale, it’s going to be a short-term plan,” she clarified. “If you find a bigger reason in your life … whether it’s to set a good example for your child, to have more energy, or to feel stronger and more capable, or to let out some anger or frustration — if you find bigger things, it’s easier to make that a part of your life and your lifestyle.”

Upton’s routines have clearly worked for her: The model is on the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary. She has appeared on the cover three other times since making her rookie debut in 2011 and on the flip cover of the issue once.