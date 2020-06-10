An over-the-fence, World Series kind of love! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s romance has been a home run since its baseball-related beginnings.

After meeting in February 2102, on the set of a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 video game, the pair went public with their relationship in January 2013.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and MLB star shared a romantic New Year’s Eve vacation in St. Thomas, but in mid-2013 called it quits. In January 2014, they rekindled their romance in the Bahamas and two years later they got engaged.

In November 2017, Verlander won the World Series as a pitcher for the Houston Astros and later that month, the couple jetted off to Italy to say, “I do.”

The pair’s relationship hasn’t been without its ups and downs, however. When faced with multiple injuries in his career, Verlander explained that it was Upton who helped him get back on track.

“She was instrumental in me not … like, jumping off a bridge,” Verlander said of the Other Woman actress in an interview with Bleacher Report in August 2018. “I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own s—t. F—k, man, she was what I needed.”

Despite some hardships, the model and the baseball star have knocked it out of the park in the romance department for years.

“This year has been the best year of my life! It had a crazy beginning with a World Series win and the BEST wedding weekend, where I got to marry my best friend and love of my life,” Upton gushed via Instagram in November 2018, celebrating the couple’s first wedding anniversary. “Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family. I’m so excited to go through this journey of life with you! I love you so much!”

One year after tying the knot at a medieval church overlooking the Montalicino valley, the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Genevieve, in November 2018.

“She’s been the most amazing woman and mom,” the athlete told Us Weekly in March 2019. “I knew that she would set a great example for our daughter, no matter what. It’s the person that she is, it’s the person who I married. I’ve always appreciated her for her strength.”

The Virginia native revealed “it’s really special for me to be able to witness” the bond between his wife and daughter.

“Just seeing her interact, all the nurturing and everything that goes on with being a mother, it’s been tremendous to watch,” he gushed to Us.

Scroll down relive the pair’s sweetest social media moments through the years.