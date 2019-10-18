A big fan! Kate Upton showed just how much her daughter, Genevieve, loves her father, Justin Verlander, when the model posted a pic of the sweet girl adorably cheering on the MLB pitcher.

Upton, 27, shared a rare snap of her child to Instagram on Thursday, October 17, from the stands of the Huston Astros’ game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. The baby girl was shown standing up as she held onto the seat in front of her, watching the game unfold. The couple’s daughter wore a denim jacket that featured Verlander’s name and jersey number across the back.

“Go Daddy!” the Sports Illustrated model wrote. “We are ready for #Game4 !!! #goastros @justinverlander.”

Lucky for Upton and Verlander’s daughter, Genevieve got to witness her dad’s team walk away with an 8-3 win against the Yankees. Thursday’s victory gave the Texas team a 3-1 series lead, making them that much closer to a 2019 World Series appearance.

If Houston wins the American League Championship Series, Verlander’s team will go head-to-head with the Washington Nationals to become this year’s World Series champions. This first round is expected to kick off at the ALCS winner’s ballpark on Tuesday, October 22.

Upton tied the knot with the Detroit Tigers alum, 36, in Tuscany, Italy, in 2017 after they began dating in early 2014 and got engaged in 2016. They later welcomed Genevieve in November 2018.

After giving birth, Upton candidly spoke about her post-pregnancy weight loss journey. “I’m not going to lie to you and tell you I’ve been working out and eating healthy,” she wrote on Instagram in December 2018. “It’s so hard over the holidays. Traveling and enjoying time with my family! I’m trying not to get down on myself. Instead, use it as motivation to get right back at it! I have a long way to go to lose this baby weight, but feeling determined for 2019!”

Earlier this year, she addressed whether or not she would want to have more children after Genevieve. “I can’t even think about having more kids now,” she told Extra in January.

“I’m like, ‘I’m just sleeping through the night now,’ so it’s still fresh in my mind,” she continued. “She actually is a really good baby. I feel like she’s a really cute mixture of us both.”

