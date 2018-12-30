Getting real. Kate Upton just opened up about losing baby weight after the birth of her daughter, Genevieve, with husband Justin Verlander last month.

“Getting in a little cardio with a family beach walk,” Upton, 26, captioned a picture of herself on a boardwalk carrying her newborn on her chest and standing next to another young girl. “I’m not going to lie to you and tell you I’ve been working out and eating healthy. It’s so hard over the holidays. Traveling and enjoying time with my family!”

She continued: “I’m trying not to get down on myself. Instead use it as motivation to get right back at it!”

The Sports Illustrated model said she still has “a long way to go to lose this baby weight,” but she’s “feeling determined for 2019!”

The Other Woman actress and the Houston Astros pitcher, 35, welcomed their baby girl on November 7. “You stole my [heart] the first second I met you!!!” Verlander captioned a photo of the couple holding their little one’s hand.

The couple, who tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy, in November 2017 (days after the baseball pro won the World Series), announced Upton’s pregnancy in July. “You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you!” Verlander gushed on Instagram at the time. “You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!