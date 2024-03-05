Kate Winslet is not on board with Ozempic.

The Titanic actress, 48, shared her thoughts on the weight loss drug in an interview with The New York Times Magazine published on Monday, March 3, admitting she wasn’t fully familiar with its use.

“I actually don’t know what Ozempic is,” Winslet claimed. “All I know is that it’s some pill that people are taking or something like that.”

Upon learning that patients inject themselves with the type 2 diabetes medication to curb their appetite, Winslet said, “Oh, my God. This sounds terrible. Let’s eat some more things!”

Ozempic — traditionally used to improve glycemic control — has been making waves in the wellness world as people turn to the drug in pursuit of shedding extra pounds. Besides Winslet, a number of other celebrities have spoken about the medication.

In a January 2023 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Chelsea Handler candidly revealed that she unintentionally consumed Semaglutide, which is another name for Ozempic. Handler stopped taking it after gathering further information.

“I’m not on it anymore. That’s too irresponsible,” Handler explained. “I’m an irresponsible drug user, but I’m not gonna take a diabetic drug.”

Kyle Richards was accused of using the drug when she posted a bathing suit photo in January 2023, but she swiftly shut down the claimst. “I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” Richards commented on Page Six’s Instagram at the time.

Kelly Osbourne, meanwhile, told E! News earlier this year that the Ozempic surge was “amazing,” adding, “There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn’t as boring as working out? People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can’t afford it. Unfortunately, right now, it’s something that is very expensive, but it eventually won’t be because it actually works.”

Winslet, for her part, has been candid about the difficult road overcoming her body image on the rise to becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. “People in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’” she said in Monday’s interview. “So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away.”

The conversation is a personal one for Winslet, who confessed to Vogue in September 2023 that she was “consistently told I was the wrong shape,” noting, “I was consistently told I would have to settle for less.”

She continued: “I think it probably stems from having been subjected to the most awful scrutiny and judgment, and, actually, I would go so far as to say bullying, from mainstream media when I was in my 20s.”