Kate Winslet faced some obstacles on her way to becoming one of the biggest actresses of all time — including overcoming body image trolls.

“I was consistently told I was the wrong shape,” Winslet, 47, shared in her October Vogue cover story published on Monday, September 11. “I was consistently told I would have to settle for less.”

Winslet said she’s not willing to “take that s—t from anyone” when it comes to her appearance and has learned to tune out media white noise over the years. “I think it probably stems from having been subjected to the most awful scrutiny and judgment, and, actually, I would go so far as to say bullying, from mainstream media when I was in my 20s,” she explained.

The English native went on to credit the #MeToo movement for having a positive influence on rising stars. “Young actresses now — f—k me — they are unafraid. It makes me so proud,” Winslet joked. “And I think, Yes, all the s—t flinging, all the struggle, all the using my voice for years, often being finger-pointed at and laughed at — I don’t give a s—t!”

She continued: “It was all bloody worth it. Because the culture is changing in the way that I couldn’t in my wildest dreams have imagined in my 20s.”

Winslet rose to fame in films such as 1994’s Heavenly Creatures and 1995’s Sense and Sensibility before becoming a household name at the age of 22 in 1997’s Titanic alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

In addition to earning several accolades for her work — including an Oscar, two Emmys and five Golden Globe awards — Winslet has also become one of Hollywood’s biggest body positivity advocates.

In 2009, she slammed British GQ for editing a photo of her to make her appear slimmer. Six years later, Winslet revealed that she “never heard positive reinforcement about body image from any female in my life” during an episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls. “I only heard negatives,” she stated. “That’s very damaging, because then you’re programmed as a young woman to immediately scrutinize yourself and how you look.”

The Lee star noted that she has taken a different approach when it comes to

raising her daughter, Mia, now 22. “I stand in front of the mirror and say to Mia, ‘We are so lucky we have a shape. We’re so lucky we’re curvy. We’re so lucky we’ve got good bums,’” she said. “And she’ll say, ‘Mommy, I know, thank God.’” (Winslet shares Mia with her ex-husband Jim Threapleton, son Joe, 19, with ex-husband Sam Mendes and son Bear, with husband Ned Abel Smith.)

Last year, Winslet told BBC’s Radio 4 that life is “too flipping short” to worry about aging and that there is “power” in getting older. “I’m 47, there are bits that don’t do what you want them to do anymore,” she shared in December 2022. “There’s something kind of fab about going, ‘Oh well, that’s just the way it is, isn’t it?’”