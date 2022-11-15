Like mother, like daughter! Kate Winslet and her daughter, Mia Threapleton, will appear on screen together in the upcoming Channel 4 anthology series I Am Ruth.

In the feature-length episode — the series’ season 3 debut — Winslet, 47, plays Ruth, a mother who is concerned about her daughter Freya’s excessive social media use. “You can do whatever you want, sweetheart. You are not judged, you are not criticized,” the Titanic star tells Freya — played by her real-life daughter, 22 — in a trailer for I Am Ruth. “Well I am though, am I not?” Threapleton’s character replies.

Later in the teaser, Freya grows upset after her phone gets taken away. “It’s what’s making you ill, sweetheart,” her mother tells her gently.

Winslet worked with the I Am… anthology series creator, Dominic Savage, to develop the feature-length drama. The Mare of Eastttown alum has been outspoken about her distaste for social media in the past.

Speaking with the Sunday Times in November 2015, the England native said of photo-sharing platforms: “It has a huge impact on young women’s self-esteem, because all they ever do is design themselves for people to like them. And what comes along with that? Eating disorders. And that makes my blood boil and is the reason we don’t have any social media in our house.”

The Steve Jobs actress continued: “Let your kids climb trees. Take the device out of their hand. Play Monopoly! You go to a cafe and grown-ups are at one end of the table and children the other, on devices, not looking up.”

During a July 2015 appearance on Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Winslet opened up about wanting her daughter to feel good in her own skin.

“When I grew up, I never heard positive reinforcement about body image from any female in my life. I only heard negatives. That’s very damaging because then you’re programmed as a young woman to immediately scrutinize yourself and how you look,” she said.

The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actress then revealed one method she used to help Threapleton cultivate self-love.

“I stand in front of the mirror and say to Mia, ‘We are so lucky we have a shape. We’re so lucky we’re curvy. We’re so lucky that we’ve got good bums.’ And she’ll say, ‘Mummy, I know, thank God.’ It’s paying off,” she said.

I Am Ruth is not the first time that the Academy Award winner has acted alongside her daughter. In 2014, Threapleton appeared in the period drama A Little Chaos, which her mother starred in.

