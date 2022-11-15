Like mother, like daughter! Kate Winslet and her daughter, Mia Threapleton, will appear on screen together in the upcoming Channel 4 anthology series I Am Ruth.
Scroll through for everything you need to know about Threapleton:
Kate Winslet Stars Alongside Her Real-Life Daughter in 'I Am Ruth': 5 Things to Know About Mia Threapleton
Like mother, like daughter! Kate Winslet and her daughter, Mia Threapleton, will appear on screen together in the upcoming Channel 4 anthology series I Am Ruth.
In the feature-length episode — the series’ season 3 debut — Winslet, 47, plays Ruth, a mother who is concerned about her daughter Freya’s excessive social media use. “You can do whatever you want, sweetheart. You are not judged, you are not criticized,” the Titanic star tells Freya — played by her real-life daughter, 22 — in a trailer for I Am Ruth. “Well I am though, am I not?” Threapleton’s character replies.
Later in the teaser, Freya grows upset after her phone gets taken away. “It’s what’s making you ill, sweetheart,” her mother tells her gently.
Winslet worked with the I Am... anthology series creator, Dominic Savage, to develop the feature-length drama. The Mare of Eastttown alum has been outspoken about her distaste for social media in the past.
Speaking with the Sunday Times in November 2015, the England native said of photo-sharing platforms: "It has a huge impact on young women's self-esteem, because all they ever do is design themselves for people to like them. And what comes along with that? Eating disorders. And that makes my blood boil and is the reason we don't have any social media in our house.”
The Steve Jobs actress continued: "Let your kids climb trees. Take the device out of their hand. Play Monopoly! You go to a cafe and grown-ups are at one end of the table and children the other, on devices, not looking up."
During a July 2015 appearance on Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Winslet opened up about wanting her daughter to feel good in her own skin.
"When I grew up, I never heard positive reinforcement about body image from any female in my life. I only heard negatives. That's very damaging because then you're programmed as a young woman to immediately scrutinize yourself and how you look,” she said.
The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actress then revealed one method she used to help Threapleton cultivate self-love.
"I stand in front of the mirror and say to Mia, 'We are so lucky we have a shape. We're so lucky we're curvy. We're so lucky that we've got good bums.' And she'll say, 'Mummy, I know, thank God.' It's paying off,” she said.
I Am Ruth is not the first time that the Academy Award winner has acted alongside her daughter. In 2014, Threapleton appeared in the period drama A Little Chaos, which her mother starred in.
1. Who Is Mia Threapleton's Father?
Winslet shares Threapleton with her first husband, director Jim Threapleton. The pair were married from 1998 to 2001, welcoming Mia in 2000.
2. Does Mia Threapleton Have Siblings?
The Shadows actress has two half-brothers from her mother’s second and third marriages — Joe, whom Winslet shares with her ex-husband Sam Mendes, and Bear, whose father is the Mildred Pierce star’s current husband, Edward Abel Smith.
Mia also has two half-sisters from her father’s second marriage to Julie Vuorinen — Olivia and Georgia.
3. What Other Acting Has Mia Threapleton Done?
In addition to I Am Ruth and A Little Chaos, Mia starred in the 2020 Italian thriller Shadows. In November 2022, she appeared in the Starz television series Dangerous Liaisons. The show was later renewed for a second season.
4. Does Kate Winslet Approve of Her Daughter's Acting Career?
In April 2021, Winslet said that she anticipated that her daughter would follow in her footsteps.
“I think I always suspected, and then sure enough, [a] couple of years ago she turned around and said, ‘I think I would like to give it a go,’” the Reader star said during an appearance on the British talk show Lorraine.
“What’s been really great for her is she has a different surname so that initial job out of the gate, she slipped right under the radar and the people who cast her had absolutely no idea that she was my daughter. And of course, that was my biggest fear and most important for her self-esteem, of course,” the Redroofs Theatre School alum shared.
5. Does Mia Threapleton Have Social Media?
Mia does not currently have any social media accounts. Her mother — who helped develop I Am Ruth’s cautionary tale of online addiction — has spoken publicly about parents setting firm internet boundaries for their children.
"I am worrying more and more about the potentially negative impact that social media is having on the growing self-esteem of young people today. Everything they see these days is either something to be envious of, or an image of an experience that another person is having that is unattainable and exists in someone else's so-called 'perfect' or more exciting life,” Winslet told Vogue in December 2017.