Kelly Clarkson is having some fun when talking about how life has changed following her weight loss.

The singer, 41, joked about her body transformation during a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency, Chemistry…an Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson. When a fan asked to take a shot with her in between songs, Clarkson made light of not being able to bend down due to her restrictive outfit.

“Oh, boy. I really can’t bend in these,” she quipped as she attempted to grab the mini bottle of vodka from the concertgoer, per a Tuesday, January 2, TikTok video. “Dude, this is tight. Like, I lost weight and they’re like, ‘Let’s get you into this tight s—t.’”

Clarkson eventually found a way to reach down off the stage and proceeded to chug the liquor while the crowd cheered and one fan yelled, “Skinny legend!”

Clarkson’s lighthearted remarks come one day after she opened up about what led to her recent weight loss, crediting her move from Los Angeles to the Big Apple for her changing physique.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” the pop star explained during a Wednesday, January 3, interview with People, noting that she often explores the streets of Manhattan with her kids: daughter River, 9, and son Remington, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down,” she added. “We’ll go make slime and we’ll go to the museum.”

Clarkson shared that she’s gotten “really into infrared saunas” as of late and “just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.” She’s also been “listening” to her doctors, noting that for “a couple years I didn’t.”

When it comes to her diet, Clarkson said she’s been eating a “healthy mix” of foods. “And 90 percent of the time, I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway,” she explained. “I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry vegetarians in the world!”

Clarkson has often been candid about her boy image over the years. While talking with Serena Williams during a November 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy winner revealed that she feels a need to “stand strong” for herself when it comes to her physique. “I feel like I have to keep talking about it every once in a while and stand up. I try to do it in a comedic way and keep it light, but well, sometimes you just gotta shut [haters] down,” she said.

More recently, Clarkson stood up to ex-husband Blackstock, 47, when he told her she wasn’t “sexy” enough to become a judge on The Voice. In court documents obtained by The New York Post on Tuesday, January 2, Clarkson alleged that her then-spouse, who was also her talent manager at the time, tried to persuade her to pass on the gig and claimed NBC was “looking for more of a sex symbol” to fill the role.

Clarkson went on to judge the singing competition series for 8 seasons. Her divorce from Blackstock, meanwhile, was finalized in March 2022. “Well, a wife doesn’t forget a time she gets told she’s not a sex symbol, so that stays,” she reportedly told her attorney, Ed McPherson, in the docs.