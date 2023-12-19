Kelly Osbourne has one thing on her Christmas list this year.

“I think I’ve decided what I want for Christmas … plastic surgery,” Kelly, 39, shared on the Tuesday, December 19 episode of “The Osbournes Podcast.”

Upon Kelly’s declaration, her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, expressed his disapproval, saying: “Oh f–k. Kelly, don’t. Stop.”

“Well I just think it’s my time,” Kelly replied, while her mother, Sharon Osbourne, said, “It’s too early” and noted that she was in her early 40s when she began undergoing plastic surgery.

“Well, Kelly’s 39,” brother Jack Osbourne pointed out. “Nearly 40. 40s are right around the corner.”

Sharon, 71, made headlines last week when she revealed that her third facelift was “the worst thing” she ever did.

“I looked like Cyclops,” Osbourne shared in an interview with U.K. publication The Times. “I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skew-whiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected.”

She confessed in her 2013 Unbreakable memoir that she had undergone two facelifts, one in 1987 and another in 2002. Despite swearing off plastic surgery, she then had a third facelift in 2021.

As for what led to her decision to go under the knife again, she noted: “Vanity. Ego. ‘Oh, you look great for your age.’ But I know what I really look like. When I look in the mirror, I see the real me.”

Aside from plastic surgery, Sharon has also been candid about her decision to take Ozempic, a semaglutide injection that lowers blood sugar. Beginning in December 2022, Sharon took the drug for four months and lost 30 pounds. Earlier this month, Sharon revealed to the Daily Mail that she is now “under 100 pounds,” and said she “can’t put any weight on.”

Despite her mom expressing regret about her decision to go under the knife, Kelly seemingly wants to follow in her footsteps sooner rather than later. She has also previously addressed rumors that she already had plastic surgery.

“I’ve done Botox, that’s it,” she told the Daily Mail in September. “It’s weird because now that I’ve lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I’ve done, and I really just lost weight. It’s just the shape of my face.”

In 2021, Kelly also shut down rumors and said via Instagram video that she had “never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw and in my forehead here.”