Sharon Osbourne has one major regret in life: her third facelift.

“That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops,” Osbourne, 71, shared in an interview with U.K.’s The Times, published on Friday, December 15. “I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected.”

As for why she opted for a third surgery? “Vanity. Ego. ‘Oh, you look great for your age,’” Osbourne told The Times. “But I know what I really look like. When I look in the mirror, I see the real me.”

Osbourne revealed in her 2013 Unbreakable memoir that she had already gotten two facelifts — one in 1987 and a second in 2002. While she swore of plastic surgery at the time, Osbourne did go under the knife again in 2021 for her third facelift.

Previously, Osbourne recalled the “horrendous,” surgery during an April 2022 interview with U.K.’s The Sunday Times.

“I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f–king mummies that they wrap [with bandages],” she said. “It hurt like hell. You have no idea.” (She’s since declared that there’s “no more” facelifts in her future during an April interview with The Sun.)

While Osbourne has no plans for plastic surgeries in the near future, she admittedly hopped on the Ozempic for weight loss train but has since stopped the injections.

“Everybody was on it and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll have a bit of that.’ And so this is the outcome,” she shared in Friday’s article. “It’s been a year in December since I started to diet, and I’ve lost 42 [pounds]. I can’t seem to put weight back on, which is a luxury, but also, it’s like, be careful what you wish for.”

Medications like Ozempic, a semaglutide injection that lowers blood sugar, are commonly used to manage the weight of adults who suffer from a weight-related condition, including type 2 diabetes. However, some celebrities — including Osbourne — have admitted to taking it as a way to lose weight.

While Osbourne seems unbothered by her Ozempic results, her family does not feel the same way. She told The Times that husband Ozzy Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne are “worried” because they say she doesn’t “eat enough.”

This isn’t the first time Osbourne spoke candidly about her Ozempic usage, and how it’s impacted her body.

“I’ve been off it for a while now, but my warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy,” she told the Daily Mail last month. “You can lose so much weight, and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more.”

Osbourne noted that she’s “too gaunt” and has trouble putting weight on.

“I want to, because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds and I don’t want to be,” she added. “Be careful what you wish for.”