Sharon Osbourne Says She ‘Can Hardly Feel’ Her Mouth After Summer Facelift





No shame! Sharon Osbourne isn’t afraid to open up about her experiences with cosmetic surgery.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, October 23, the 67-year-old admitted she’s satisfied with her most recent facelift, even though it came with an unexpected side effect.

“I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you,” Osbourne said. “I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy are going, ‘Why are you snarling at me?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not snarling; I’m not doing anything!'”

Host Kelly Clarkson celebrated Osbourne for her transparency when it comes to her plastic surgeries. Osbourne had previously opened up about this most recent facelift during the premiere episode of season 10 of The Talk. When the show returned on September 9, Osbourne revealed, “It was five weeks ago today I had my operation and I had my neck done, my jowls gone … everything was just lifted up so it looks more refreshed and tight.”

Clarkson, 37, asked if The Talk cohost still felt nervous to go under the knife even though it wasn’t her first time. “I am, sure,” Osbourne joked. “You could go in and wake up like Cyclops, you never know.”

Osbourne’s decision to get her most recent facelift came several years after she declared she would no longer get elective cosmetic surgeries. On a 2012 episode of The Talk, Osbourne opened up about receiving a double mastectomy after learning she was a carrier of the gene linked to breast cancer.

“I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight,” she said in front of the daytime show audience. “And in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.’ So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse.’”

The Talk airs on CBS weekdays at 2 p.m. ET.