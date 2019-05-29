Come September, The Talk viewers may not recognize longtime cohost Sharon Osbourne.

“My next [plastic] surgery is booked!” the 66-year-old announced on the CBS talk show on Tuesday, May 28. “I’m having it in August, so when we come back to film in September, I’ll have a new face.”

When Sheryl Underwood said that Osbourne will return to set feeling “refreshed,” the latter joked, “Yes, I’ll look like I’ve used a new cream.”

As the rest of the panel laughed, Carrie Ann Inaba interjected, “But I like this face!” Without hesitation, the Osbournes alum responded, “You’re just used to it. You’ll like the new one!”

Eve then pointed out that she doesn’t “see a different person” when she compares old and current photos of Osbourne. “Some people get plastic surgery and it’s like an avatar of themselves. It’s, like, scary. With you, it’s an enhancement,” she said.

The former X Factor U.K. judge explained to viewers that she started getting plastic surgery because she “didn’t want to look like” her mom. However, she insisted, “I never took a picture to a doctor and said, ‘I want to look like Catwoman.’ Do you remember that lady that wanted to look like a cat? I didn’t want to go that far.”

Osbourne’s announcement came six years after she swore off plastic surgery following a preventive double mastectomy.

“No more, because I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight and in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic,” she said on The Talk in November 2012. “At certain angles, I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.’ So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse.’”

The Talk airs on CBS weekdays at 2 p.m. ET.

