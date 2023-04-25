Lesson learned. Sharon Osbourne explained why she’s no longer opting for plastic surgery after she was not impressed with the results from her most recent facelift.

“That one put me off and it frightens me. I really f–king pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, ‘No more,'” the former The Talk cohost, 70, told The Sun in an interview published on Monday, April 24. “Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift.”

Osbourne has been candid about the various procedures she’s undergone to maintain her appearance. The TV personality’s last facelift was in October 2021, and she did not mince words when recalling the negative experience six months later.

“I looked like one of those f–king mummies that they wrap [with bandages],” she recalled to London’s The Sunday Times in an interview published in April 2022. “It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

The Osbournes alum revealed the surgery took nearly six hours to complete — to disastrous results. “I’m telling you, it was horrendous,” she added. “[To the surgeon] I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f–king joking.’ One eye was different to the other,” she shared at the time. “I looked like a f–king Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

The former America’s Got Talent judge noted that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, admitted that the surgeon’s work was far from stellar — and reassured his wife that they would get it fixed no matter the price. “He said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone,’” she recalled. (Sharon and the Black Sabbath frontman have been married since 1982 and share children Aimee, 39, Kelly, 38, and Jack, 37, as well as several grandkids.)

In addition to her plastic surgery woes, the former X Factor judge has also faced her fair share of health scares over the years. In December 2022, Sharon was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming a new TV show.

“She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home,” Jack wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

While she hasn’t opened up about her condition since her recovery, she previously battled colon cancer in 2002 and underwent chemotherapy as treatment. Several years later, Sharon learned she was in remission and decided to undergo a preventative double mastectomy in 2012 to lower her chances of getting cancer for a second time.

Ozzy, for his part, revealed in January 2020 he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease the year before. Most recently, the rockstar had to cancel his tour after suffering a spinal injury earlier this year. Sharon gave an update on how her husband was faring in her Monday interview.

“Ozzy has been plagued medically by different things that have been wrong,” she said. “It is like one thing leads to another then another. For some reason he is tested all the time. I think, ‘No more, please God. He has passed all the tests, he has survived — please leave him alone.'”