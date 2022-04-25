An open book. Sharon Osbourne revealed she had a face lift last fall, but plastic surgery didn’t leave her feeling like she found the fountain of youth.

“I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f–king mummies that they wrap [with bandages],” Osbourne, 69, told London’s The Sunday Times in an interview published Saturday, April 23. “It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

The former host of The Talk — who was fired last year amid accusations of racially-charged comments behind-the-scenes and racially-insensitive comments on screen — said the procedure took five and a half hours, and the end result wasn’t exactly what she hoped for.

“I’m telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f–king joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f–king Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

She added that Ozzy Osbourne, who she married in 1982, confirmed it didn’t look good. “He said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone,’” she recalled.

However, Sharon — who shares children Aimee, 38, Kelly, 37, and Jack, 36, with Ozzy — said her face is “settling now,” and she likes her new look.

This wasn’t the first time the Osbournes alum had trouble after going under the knife. She revealed an unexpected side effect from a face lift during an October 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you,” Osbourne explained at the time. “I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy are going, ‘Why are you snarling at me?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not snarling; I’m not doing anything!’”

Worrying about the results has even had the England native temporarily swear off plastic surgery. In 2012, the TV host, who will join the U.K.’s new TalkTV channel later this month, claimed she’d stop getting cosmetic procedures.

“I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight,” she said at the time. “And in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.’ So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse.’”

