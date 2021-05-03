Speaking her truth! Kelly Osbourne isn’t worried about cancel culture after her mom, Sharon Osbourne, was let go from The Talk due to backlash over past racially insensitive remarks.

“I keep trying to get people to change the way they think about this in the sense of, don’t be afraid to make a mistake because we all are so privileged and it’s an honor,” Kelly, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 3, while promoting her new podcast, “The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show” with cohost Jeff Beacher. “We’re a part of the right side of history. We’re part of a time when the world is changing finally, for the good, in the sense that people are waking up. They’re seeing that people have not been held accountable and that there is a huge problem with race in this world.”

The Fashion Police alum explained that in the U.S. specifically, women’s rights and the Time’s Up movement have helped turn the tide, but it’s not over yet.

“The pendulum swung so far in one direction that it’s going to have to swing in the other for a little bit before we find some normal ground and we figure out what’s right and what’s wrong,” she said, noting that people should not be “afraid to make that mistake,” and to “ask questions” and educate themselves.

Kelly noted that “we’re part of a change” and part of a movement “that made the world a better place,” so if you’re trying you shouldn’t be fearful of getting it wrong.

“That’s why, like, I don’t give a f—k about cancel culture. I don’t give a f—k about what anyone thinks about me in that sense,” she told Us. “Like, if you think I’m a racist, fine. You think I’m a racist. I know who I am. I don’t care what you think of me. I care what [my cohost] Jeff thinks of me. I care what my family thinks of me. I don’t care what somebody hiding behind a computer and a fake Instagram page who puts up stuff where they don’t practice what they preach [thinks].”

Kelly’s comments come shortly after CBS announced in March that her 68-year-old mother would not be returning to The Talk as a cohost. The controversy began after Sharon publicly defended Piers Morgan’s seemingly racist comments about Meghan Markle following her tell-all interview earlier that month.

During the March 10 episode of the daytime talk show, Sharon came under fire when she spoke up for Morgan, 56. The show then took an unplanned hiatus and launched an internal investigation into the on-air the dispute between Sharon and cohost Sheryl Underwood. During the break, former Talk cohost Leah Remini claimed she heard the British TV personality use racial and homophobic slurs in the past, which Sharon denied.

The former America’s Got Talent judge “is bitterly disappointed at how it all played out,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “Her whole career has been based on not holding back, speaking her mind and championing free speech — so to be classified or perceived as a bigot or a racist is a sickening scenario and an utter nightmare for her, especially since she insists up and down it’s all a pack of lies and that’s the last thing she is.”

The insider added that the Extreme author’s “family is supporting her” amid the fallout, noting it “tears them all apart seeing her suffer like this.”

Kelly, for her part, has been working on her new podcast with Beacher, 48, whom she has known for years.

“I know I practice what I preach, and I know Jeff does too,” Kelly told Us on Monday, saying her recent sobriety slip, weight loss and stories of fame will all be topics on the show. “That’s our podcast. It’s like what we get up to on a daily basis. And, for lack of better terms, like, the s—t that we get ourselves into.”

The Beacher’s Madhouse founder added: “[It’s] about brutal honesty and fun and entertainment and health.”

“The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show” podcast premieres on Tuesday, May 4, on Podcast One.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi