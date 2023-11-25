Ozzy Osbourne isn’t a fan of wife Sharon Osbourne’s recent weight loss.

“Ozzy doesn’t like it,” Sharon, 71, revealed during the Friday, November 24, episode of Good Morning Britain. “He’s scared. He thinks something is going to happen to me. It’s too good to be true.”

Sharon began taking Ozempic, a semaglutide injection that lowers blood sugar, in December 2022. After taking the drug for four months and losing 30 pounds, the England native said she could now stand to gain a “few pounds” back but her body isn’t “listening.”

The former America’s Got Talent judge also warned parents about allowing their teenagers to have access to Ozempic. “It’s easy to say, ‘This is it. I can eat what I want and keep taking this injection,’” she said. “I think it needs to be in the hands of older people [who] totally understand that there can be side effects to this.”

She continued, “I don’t want young girls [to take it] because the world we live in today, everyone wants to be skinny.”

Since coming off Ozempic, Sharon has gotten candid about her struggle to regain the weight. Earlier this month, she told the Daily Mail that she is now down to “under 100 pounds” against her wishes. “I’m too gaunt and I can’t put any weight on,” she shared. “I want to, because I feel I’m too skinny. … Be careful what you wish for.”

Sharon also hasn’t shied away from discussing the harsh side effects she experienced on Ozempic, which has become popular for its off-label use as a weight loss drug. “I was very sick for a couple of months,” she said during a May episode of the U.K.’s The Talk. “The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.”

While she noted that her appetite eventually returned and she now eats “normally,” she still continues to lose weight. “I haven’t put on a pound. Nothing,” she said.

Sharon isn’t the only member of her family facing health issues. Ozzy, 74, went public with his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2020. The news came one year after he suffered a fall that caused him to dislodge metal rods that had been put in his body after a quad bike crash in 2003.

Earlier this year, Ozzy shared that “after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently, groundbreaking Cybernic (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.” He subsequently canceled his remaining European and U.K. tour dates as he was no longer “physically capable” of performing at them.

The rocker later assured fans that “I’m f—king not dying” during a February episode of Sirius XM’s “Ozzy’s Boneyard, but noted that he’s “still in constant pain” amid his 2019 spinal injury and is doing the “best I can to stay away from the pain medication.”

Sharon, meanwhile, gave an update on her husband’s health during her Good Morning Britain appearance on Friday, sharing that Ozzy is doing better after “five years of nightmares and operations.”

“I do not know how he has stood for it but he’s good,” she said, adding that there are “no more operations” planned for the singer and the pair are “looking forward” to their upcoming move back to England.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1982 and share children Aimee, 40, Kelly, 39, and Jack, 38, announced their plans to return to the U.K. in September of last year.

“I just feel at this point in my life, I can’t speak for Ozzy, but I wanna go home,” Sharon told ABC News at the time. “And it doesn’t mean I’ll never come [back] — my children are here. I need to be back where I came from.”

She added, “I love America. But where Mama wants to go, I’ll go.”