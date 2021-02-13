Kendall Jenner admitted she struggles with body image after receiving a slew of compliments about her figure.

The model, 25, appeared in a Skims lingerie campaign alongside sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner on Friday, February 12. Kendall posed in a red bra and matching underwear in the sexy shoot.

“i got 99 problems and looking like kendall jenner would solve all of them,” one Twitter user wrote.

The reality TV personality opened up about her struggles in her response, admitting that it’s not always easy.

“i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have,” Kendall began. “but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem.”

Among those buzzing about Kendall’s body online was Piers Morgan. The commentator came under fire after he retweeted the photo, adding, “If I were Kim & Kylie, I’d stop being photographed with Kendall.” Twitter users defended the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars and slammed Morgan, accusing him of body-shaming.

“Bad taste piers. … wether [sic] you like them or not they all have completely different body shapes and are all beautiful,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another responded with, “Why? They all have fabulous bodies! We should embrace and love what we have life’s too short!”

Morgan, 55, defended his comments, tweeting, “Apparently it’s illegal to think one’s hotter (Kendall) than the others.” He called his critics “faux-feminist” and “foul-mouthed,” sharing a photo of himself without a shirt on and daring them to “objectify” him.

Kendall previously admitted in 2019 that she struggled with insecurity. Speaking with The Telegraph at the time, she admitted that it was hard not to compare herself to her sisters.

“My sisters are a lot curvier than me,” she shared at the time. “They have boobs and I don’t have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, ‘Oh, no. Am I supposed to be more sexy like them?'”

Kendall admitted she “almost felt like [she] didn’t fit in” with her family. Eventually, however, she learned to embrace her figure and the differences between her and her siblings. “I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that’s OK,” she told the outlet.

In 2013, the Victoria’s Secret angel revealed in a Harper’s Bazaar Arabia interview that she was “constantly criticized for being too skinny.”

Kendall said: “I’m trying to gain weight but my body won’t let it happen. What people don’t understand is that calling someone too skinny is the same as calling someone fat. It’s not a nice feeling.”