Kenya Moore and her baby girl spent some mother-daughter time on the beach for the new mom’s birthday — and she couldn’t have looked better!

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 48, posted a stunning shot of her post-baby body with 2-month-old Brooklyn in her arms on Instagram on Thursday, January 24. In the new pic, the Detroit native rocked a white bikini with a halter top and cutout bottoms. She carried her daughter in one arm, keeping her hair out of her face with the other. Brooklyn wore a tiny blue and pink wetsuit with a matching sun hat. “#48,” Moore captioned the photo in honor of her special day.

This isn’t the first time that the former Miss USA showed off her white bathing suit. Hours before posting this mother-daughter snapshot, Moore uploaded a selfie that showed off her halter top and the silver “B” necklace she wears for her baby girl. “Turn down before the turn up,” she wrote.

The Game, Get Some! author flaunted her post-baby body for the first time less than a month after Brooklyn’s birth, posing in an aqua sports bra and gray tights.

“The SnapBack is real! LOL,” she captioned a trio of mirror selfies. “I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr C-section but I made it! I’ve always been healthy and worked out my entire life… whatever my body will do I’m not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again. #brooklyndaly is worth every battle scar!”

The reality star and her husband, Marc Daly, announced that they were expecting their first child together in April 2018. The little one arrived in November.

