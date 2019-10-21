



Calling all people curious about the keto diet!

Ever since the high-protein, low-carb way of eating became a celebrity diet trend, plenty of people have wondered if they should adopt the lifestyle too. After all, who wouldn’t want to lose 80 pounds like Jenna Jameson or drop 50 pounds like Vinny Guadagnino of Jersey Shore?

To help you determine if the ketogenic diet is right for you, Us Weekly created the “KETO-M-G” podcast. In six entertaining and informative episodes, Us correspondent Jackie Miranne talks with SlimFast dietitian and wellness consultant Maryann Walsh and neurologist David Perlmutter, M.D. to break down everything you need to know about keto before you get started — as well as along your whole weight loss journey.

Episode 1, “What Is Keto?!” explores the foundations of the diet and how it works. As keto fans Vanessa Hudgens or Halle Berry might tell you, No, not all calories are created equal.

In episode 2, “Food Do’s & Don’ts,” you’ll learn exactly what foods you can eat on the keto diet and what foods you should avoid or eat less of.

Episode 3, “Meal Prep Time,” will help you get an idea of what items to put on your grocery list, how to strategize in the grocery store and easy ways to meal prep for the week.

In “Don’t Freak Out About Fasting,” the fourth episode of the series, Dr. Perlmutter dives into the science behind intermittent fasting — and why the practice pairs so well with the keto diet.

Episode 5, which is entitled “Plateau Problems,” will help you get over the most frustrating part of any diet: the period where you stop dropping pounds or the rate of your weight loss slows significantly.

Finally, in episode 6, “The Keto Lifestyle,” Miranne and Walsh let people know how they can stick with the lessons they learned while following the keto diet for their entire lives!

And, because this is Us Weekly, the podcast doesn’t disappoint when it comes to factoids about celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and even famous athletes LeBron James and Tim Tebow. Download or stream the whole series today to learn Hollywood’s best keto tips and tricks — and get all the information you need to follow the diet and start losing weight today!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!