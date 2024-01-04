Kevin Hart joked that he is now part of an action hero group text after fully embodying an elite athlete while filming Netflix’s Lift.

“I’m a firm believer in if you stay ready, you never have to get ready,” Hart, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, January 4, of his training regimen. “I probably was at four percent body fat through the course of this movie.”

The actor teased that his toned body and role in an action film put him on the level of his former costars Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Hart previously worked with Wahlberg, 52, in 2022’s Me Time and Johnson, 51, in the Jumanji franchise.

“The conversations of us action guys, we have a group chat,” Hart claimed, joking, “Our group chat is called ‘Action Star Gang.’”

As Hart showed off his arm muscles, his Lift costar Gugu Mbatha-Raw revealed what it was like working with the comedian. “He’s so charming. He’s so witty,” she told ET, hinting that viewers will see that “dynamic” in the film.

Hart plays Cyrus in the Netflix action comedy, which premieres Friday, January 12. In the film, a master thief named Abby (Mbatha-Raw) and her ex-boyfriend (Hart) decide to steal $100 million in gold by stealing the plane transporting the goods.

While Hart is new to the action genre, he is used to working hard in the gym to maintain his six-pack abs.

Last month, the Die Hart star gave fans an inside look at his workout setup and revealed why he always wears a similar gray or black hoodie while exercising.

“That’s my uniform. When I’m in the gym I’m coming to work. Right now, my body is under construction fellas,” Hart said in an Instagram video while talking with his gym team.

He explained: “I’m building something underneath here. I’m under construction, baby. I’m about to go to work in February. I’m back on the big screen.”

Hart flexed his muscles and teased, “Take a good look at it, s–t’s about to get real. I got two nude scenes coming up.” One day later, Hart rocked the same sweatsuit and shared a social media hype video from his Friday, December 29, gym session.

“If yo workout crew don’t look like this on a Friday then WTF are you doing!!!!!!” Hart captioned the Instagram clip, which showed him dancing and twerking as his pals cheered him on and clapped. “Turnt off that @c4energy and dripped in @fableticsmen #HustleHart … I’m the best dancer in the world … 🌎 🕺.”