Kevin Hart Is Using a Wheelchair After Racing NFL Athlete

Kevin Hart is using a wheelchair after a recent injury — but he’s feeling well enough to share the embarrassing story behind his pain.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real,” Hart, 44, began in an Instagram video on Wednesday, August 23. “To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above, it’s not a game. Respect that age. Respect that age or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it.”

Hart went on to explain that he tried to race former NFL running back Stevan Ridley in a 40-yard dash after the duo debated who was faster. Not surprisingly, the ex-athlete prevailed — and Hart ended up with a torn lower abdomen and abductors.

“I don’t even know what that is, but I tore ’em,” Hart quipped. “This is just a public service announcement, because I know people may see me out, and I don’t want you to be alarmed but I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff. I tried to go out there and do some young man stuff and I was told to sit my ass down.”

In his caption, Hart called himself the “dumbest man alive,” adding, “What the f–k am I doing???? I blew my s–t … I’m done. FML.”

Ridley, for his part, reposted Hart’s video via his Instagram Story with an apology. “I saw [Tom Brady] do it at your age so I figured you had the juice too big bro,” Ridley, 34, joked. “My bad @kevinhart4real! Heal up and keep making us all laugh!”

Hart’s other famous friends were quick to chime in with their advice and condolences on the bruised ego. “[I] tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commented via Instagram. “You’ll be fine. You’ll grow a 3rd ball but you’ll be fine.”

Will Smith, meanwhile, commiserated with Hart about the realities of aging. “Getting older is REAL!!” Smith, 54, wrote. “Heal up, Kev!!” Singer Mario, for his part, suggested that Hart do a little prep the next time he challenges an NFL star to a foot race. “You gotta warm up for about 10 minutes big fella!” Mario, 36, quipped.

In 2019, Hart was in a car crash that left him with back injuries so severe that he was hospitalized for 10 days. “My biggest cry in life came from the first day that I came home from the hospital,” he recalled during a 2020 interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast. “Like there was an option of me never seeing that home again. There was an option of me never walking on that driveway again. There was an option of me never seeing my wife and my kids again.”

Hart has been married to Eniko Parrish since 2016. The couple share son Kenzo, 5, and daughter Kaori, 3. He also shares daughter Heaven, 18, and son Hendrix, 15, with ex-wife Torrei Hart.