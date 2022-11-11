Keep scrolling to take a deeper look into the Central Intelligence star’s life and the woman who has had a tremendous impact on it:

Comedian Kevin Hart is a household name. He’s been in countless movies, like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Upside and Ride Along (to name just a few). He’s known for his stand-up comedy and even has a Netflix documentary series. He’s also seen his share of controversies over the years, but one woman has stood by the Hollywood star’s side throughout it all: his wife Eniko Hart (née Parrish).

Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Who Is Kevin Hart's Wife? Everything To Know About Eniko Parrish Comedian Kevin Hart is a household name. He’s been in countless movies, like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Upside and Ride Along (to name just a few). He’s known for his stand-up comedy and even has a Netflix documentary series. He’s also seen his share of controversies over the years, but one woman has stood by the Hollywood star’s side throughout it all: his wife Eniko Hart (née Parrish). Keep scrolling to take a deeper look into the Central Intelligence star’s life and the woman who has had a tremendous impact on it:

Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Who Is Eniko Parrish? Eniko Hart was born on August 18, 1984, in Baltimore, Maryland. Both of her parents are of Jamaican heritage, and she grew up to become an aspiring model and actress. Aside from being the superstar comedian’s wife, she is currently a model and social media influencer. She has an impressive 3.3 million followers on Instagram. Parrish got her big break walking the runway in the 2013 BET TV series Rip the Runway, a program that focused on fashion and music hosted by Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child. Together, Parrish and Hart partnered with Fabletics, the affordable fitness apparel line co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, releasing two lines of activewear with the brand. Their latest collection, dubbed "Wanderer," is a nature-inspired line of activewear. The unisex collection was inspired by the couple’s love for working out while outdoors.

Credit: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock How Did Kevin Hart Meet Eniko Parrish? The 2019 Netflix docuseries Don’t F**K This Up follows the comedian and CEO over a span of a year, giving viewers a first-hand look behind the scenes into his hectic life as an entertainer, husband and father. In it, Parrish reflects on their first meeting at a D.C. nightclub in 2009, and details how Hart went to the DJ booth to serenade her. She recalls how the attraction between the two was instant. "One thing led to another, and it just happened," she said. "We couldn’t resist each other. It was nonstop." While the two met in 2009, their first public appearance as a couple wasn’t until 2011, after Hart’s divorce from his first wife, Torrei Hart, was finalized in 2010. In his Netflix special, he sets the record straight, "The biggest misconception is that Eniko was the home-wrecker. This woman came in and destroyed this man’s family," he said. "Reality is, I was done with my first marriage. We were done. In separate homes."

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock When Did Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Get Married? The Ride Along actor proposed to his lady love on her 30th birthday, August 19, 2014. "On this perfect day I chose to make the most perfect decision," Hart professes in a video clip of the proposal shared by Parrish on Instagram in which she wrote, "I said YES!!!!! To the most amazing man in the world." Hart and Parrish got married in August 2016 in Santa Barbara, California. The ceremony followed a two-year engagement, and Hart’s children from his first marriage, Heaven and Hendrix, were in attendance to support their dad. At the time, Hart was 37, and his beautiful bride was 31.

Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Did Kevin Hart Cheat on Eniko Parrish? In September 2017, Hart took to Instagram explaining he had a "bad error in judgment" in a cryptic video where he suggested he was a target of extortion and apologized to his wife and kids. The news hit headlines and the public later discovered what had allegedly occurred: A secretly filmed explicit video and photos taken in Las Vegas of Hart and model Montia Sabbag were being used to extort the actor. The request was reportedly for $10 million, as per Hart’s Netflix docuseries. Fast-forward three months, and he finally admitted to his infidelity in an interview with the Breakfast Club. Parrish learned of her husband’s infidelity through an anonymous direct message on Instagram, a story she shared on her husband’s Netflix special. "They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman," she revealed. "I was about seven to eight months pregnant… I opened my phone and immediately just lost it." The two admit it was a tumultuous time, but they stuck together through it, with son Kenzo Kash arriving in November of that year. In fact, the baby was the reason Parrish didn’t bail out of the marriage after learning about her husband's indiscretions. Parrish said she believes in second chances and is all about "forgiveness." But she will only offer that forgiveness two times — three strikes, and Hart is out.

Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock Who Attempted To Extort Kevin Hart? Sabbag was accused of extorting the actor, but spoke out about the incident in a press conference, explaining that while she and Hart did have an intimate relationship, she made zero financial demands. In May 2018, an arrest was made in the extortion case. Jonathan Todd Jackson, a former close friend of Hart’s, was charged with one felony count each of extortion by threatening letter and attempted extortion, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Jackson would later plead not guilty, but according to the Netflix documentary, three charges against him were dropped by December of 2019.

Credit: Courtesy of Eniko Parrish/Instagram Do Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Have Any Kids? They do! The comedian welcomed his two oldest kids with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart: Heaven Leigh was born in 2005, and their son Hendrix followed in 2007. As we mentioned, Parrish was far along in her pregnancy with son Kenzo when the cheating scandal came to light. Baby boy Kenzo Kash Hart was born in November 2017. A baby girl, Kaori Mai Hart, was born on September 29, 2020. This was the couple’s second child and Hart’s fourth.

Credit: Courtesy of Eniko Parrish/Instagram Will Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Have Any More Kids? Expanding the family doesn’t seem to be in the cards — for now, at least. In June 2021, the Grudge Match actor joked to Entertainment Tonight about the prospect of adding more children to the family, saying it’s "loud enough" around the house already. He continued to say, "We're in a good place, a family of six and a couple of dogs, it's a lot going on right now," he said. "I say that jokingly but, you know, look, if it's what the universe calls for and it's what we've decided, then it is what it is." He also said that he and Eniko are in love with being parents and with the little ones currently in their lives — two teens and two toddlers.

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock What Did Eniko Parrish Say About Kevin Hart’s Crash? September 1, 2019, changed Hart’s life, thanks to a terrible car crash. As a passenger in his own blue 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, he was injured when the vehicle crashed through a wooden fence on Mulholland Highway and down a ditch in a Calabasas neighborhood. The driver? His producer friend Jared Black, who suffered a back injury. The prolific actor and comedian was left with severe back injuries and rushed into emergency surgery. The other passenger, Rebecca Broxterman walked away with mild injuries. In a later interview with Men’s Health, Parrish said that her husband became a different man after the accident, and he’s been more present within their family, making up for lost time while he was working.

In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies