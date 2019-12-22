



Bootylicious! Kim Kardashian is helping her mom and sisters stay in tip-top shape over the holidays. The Selfish author took to her Instagram stories to show off the DB Method Machines that she gifted to Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner along with Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

Before sending it their way, the KKW Beauty founder had her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, try out the machine for herself where she noted that she “feels it in her butt.”

“Is this a bootie machine @kimkardashian ??? @thedbmethod,” the 64-year-old momager when sharing the gift with her followers.

So what exactly is the machine and how does it work? The DB Method Machine is meant to be used for a 10-minute daily workout that is low-impact and easy on the knees and back (all while isolating the glute muscles.)

The device, created by Erika Rayman, activates and targets the muscles, making it the most efficient way to tighten and lift right in the comfort of your home due to its slim and easy-to-assemble design.

The best part: it does more than just tone your booty. The DB Method Machine provides a full body workout, and your arms, chest, obliques and core muscles can be targeted on it as well.

“We knew we had the right design when we felt the burn,” Rayman said in a press release. “Feel the burn, get the butt,” she continued.

The DB Method has since turned into a fitness and lifestyle brand with a collection of accessories for use on or off the machine. The DB Method Machine is available for $229 on the brand’s website.