



Get ready to eat clean and move your body at the Kroger Wellness Your Way Festival in Denver, Colorado, on August 16 through August 18. During the three-day festival — which is one of the largest wellness and entertainment consumer events in the country — attendees will get to enjoy cooking demos, fitness sessions and meet and greets.

So, who can you expect to be there? Co-founder and singer Jewel, Tone It Up Founders Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott, Jen Winderstrom with Laura’s Lean, Jillian Michaels with Lucky Jack, Katie Austin, Don-a-Matrix and more. Whether you want to engage in a workout with the Tone It Up ladies or you want to see Jen whip up a new recipe, it’s sure to be a great time.

Additionally, the event has a consumer food expo, activities for children, inspiring talks and interactive stations that will show new technologies in wellness including Kroger Health and the Kroger OptUP app. The lineup also includes a cooking demo from bestselling author and Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family co-host Debbie Matenopoulos. Fitness icon Denise Austin and her daughter, Katie Austin, will lead a group fitness session and Don-a-Matrix — who trains the Kardashians among other celebs — in partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, fitness guru Rulk and former MLS star Cobi Jones will lead a special soccer clinic.

Last but not least, multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel returns with her foundation and festival non-profit partner, Jewel’s Never Broken Foundation. Health and wellness have been lifelong passions for Jewel, and she used nutrition, mindfulness and holistic health to overcome childhood health issues. The blonde beauty will host a music event in each market on the Saturday night of the festival.

The Wellness Your Way Festival stops in Denver August 16-18 and then in Cincinnati October 11-13.

