Keeping up with the Jenners!

Kylie Jenner wasn't about to let sister Kendall Jenner steal all the attention with her sexy bikini New Year's selfie — so she posed for her own sultry flat abs shot on New Year’s day!

Sister Kendall, 19, had impressed with an amazing bikini shot on Wednesday, Dec. 31, saying goodbye to 2014 with a stunningly sexy selfie of herself wearing a tiny black two-piece, showing off a fiercely toned figure.

Taking a leaf out of her sister's book, Kylie, 17, followed suit on New Year's day, sharing an only slightly more modest selfie shot, displaying her similarly sexy figure in a short gray crop top and low-rise black pants.

Captioned simply "1/1/15," Kim Kardashian's little sis smoldered in the photo, showing off her perfectly manicured nails as she gripped her cell phone.

The two Jenner sisters were apart as they celebrated 2015's arrival. Kendall joined fellow celebrities Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell in Abu Dhabi for celebrations.

Kylie, meanwhile, gave fans an insight into her NYE celebrations, sharing a pic of herself partying closer to home, wearing an eye-catching little red dress and a Happy New Year crown.

