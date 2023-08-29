Lainey Wilson has made waves both as a country star and for standing up against body-shamers.

In December 2022, a video of Wilson performing in a pair of leopard print bell-bottom pants went viral on TikTok. “Didn’t want to be a gatekeeper of my Lainey view,” a user captioned the post, which featured the singer facing opposite of the camera.

As the video continued to garner reactions online, Wilson addressed it in an Instagram video of her own that same month. “I can’t even scroll on TikTok, on my For You page, without seeing my fat butt on everything. It says #trend. Whatever brings the people in,” she said in her post.

She went on to encourage fans who discovered her through the video to “go check out my record, Bell Bottom Country,” adding, “However you found me, I’m happy. I’m happy you’re here.”

Wilson also poked fun at the title of her third album, telling fans, “And y’all see what I did with ‘bell bottom country’ … see what I did? We didn’t even plan that, but you know what? The Lord has a way of working things out.”

Scroll below to read more of Wilson’s best body positivity quotes over the years:

January 2023

Not long after her viral TikTok, Wilson joked via X (formerly known as Twitter) that her 2023 New Year’s resolution “is going to be to maintain my big ass so more people can kiss it.”

February 2023

“I’ve been in Nashville for 12 years trying to do music, and here we are. The butt goes viral,” Wilson said of the TikTok during an episode of the “This Past Weekend with Theo Von” podcast. “I mean, they find the music through the butt, and they plan on sticking around. But I’m trying to embrace it.”

She continued: “What’s weird is people are like, ‘Where’d you get that from?’ And I say, ‘I get the width from my mama and the depth from my daddy.’”

April 2023

As fans continued to give her “so much love for the booty,” Wilson said she learned to embrace the attention by asking herself: “What would Dolly Parton do?”

She told ET Canada: “When I think about just an incredible career and I think about someone who has stayed true to themselves, it’s her.”

May 2023

Wilson opened up about her relationship with food in an interview with Delish, noting that she enjoys meal prepping when going on tour. “I feel like when you don’t have those things handy, that’s when you mess up and that’s when you eat something that makes you feel bad.”

The Yellowstone star also enjoys treating herself after a performance, telling the outlet, “After a show, they might have a pizza, and I might dig right in.”

June 2023

Wilson took to Instagram to slam fake ads and reports about her “losing weight, being hospitalized and that I started taking some weight loss gummies.” She explained: “People will do whatever to make a dollar, even if it is lies, ‘cause ain’t nobody sent me any gummies. If I have lost weight it’s because I am working hard and playing an hour and a half shows and running around every night of my life.”

The “Heart Like a Truck” singer continued: “And to be honest, me losing weight or gaining weight ain’t got anything to do with my music. I love y’all, I just don’t want y’all spending your money on something that ain’t real. do not fall for it. But I’ll tell you what, it’d be real nice if they made some gummies that made your ass tell the truth.”