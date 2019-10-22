



Dancing is quite a workout … just ask Lauren Alaina! The country singer, 24, opened up to Us Weekly following the Monday, October 21, episode of Dancing With the Stars and revealed how much weight she’s dropped since the beginning of rehearsals.

“I’ve lost, like, 25 pounds since July,” she told Us. “None of my clothes fit.” After, her partner Gleb Savchenko chimed in with, “You’re welcome.”

Alaina, who got her start on season 10 of American Idol, had an emotional night on Monday, dancing a contemporary number to her song, “The Other Side.” She wrote the song for her step-father, Sam Ramker, who passed away at age 47 on October 21, 2018, exactly one year ago, about an experience she went through on the day he died.

She shared the story at the time of his death on Instagram. “My stepdad, Sam, went to heaven at one o’clock this morning,” she wrote last year. “He was the purest example of how to love and live life fully. His last few hours were some of the most amazing moments I know I will ever have the privilege of witnessing. He opened his eyes last night. They shined the brightest I’ve ever seen anyone’s eyes shine, and he said, ‘Jesus.’ We said, ‘What do you see Sam?’ He said, ‘It’s so beautiful.’ Mom asked him who he saw and he told her a bunch of people, including his mama. He later said, ‘I love you all. I found it.’ My mom asked him what he found and he said, ‘Heaven. I’ve got to go.’ An hour later he went to be with the Lord.”

The Georgia native cried through most of her dance on Monday night, mostly because her mother was sitting in the audience.

“There’s a moment when I ran to the side in the dance, and somehow my mother’s seat was literally where I had to run. My job was to look at the camera and I did look at the camera, but as soon as I saw that little red light go away, I looked at my mom and that’s when I started crying,” the “Georgia Peaches” singer revealed to Us after the show. “I was like, ‘Dang it!’ Mid-dance, I kind of started crying, but I’d stopped.”

She also shared that she was very proud after the dance. “My stepdad was the most positive, uplifting, happy person I’ve ever met, and if he had been here tonight, he would’ve been the most proud of me,” she added. “I just kept thinking during the dance and before the dance, ‘I just wanna make him proud,’ and do this for my mom. Her worst nightmare happened on this day last year. So the fact that we’re even here and we got to do that dance is just a huge blessing. I feel really proud. Gleb came up with the best choreography. I was crying learning it every day.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

For all the ins and outs of the ketogenic diet and answers to your burning questions about Hollywood’s favorite food plan, subscribe to our new podcast “KetOMG!” below!