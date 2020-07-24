Gearing up for bikini season this year has been made much harder amid the COVID-19 crisis, but Melissa Gorga has several best-kept tips to keep ladies in check.

Upon dishing her No. 1 secret, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 41, revealed that she tried to stick to a particular diet.

“I won’t eat, like, salty food the day before, ‘cause I do retain water,” she told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, July 22, while promoting her partnership with Bikini Zone. “So, it’s like, I pay attention if I’m going to eat, like, anything really salty or Chinese food or anything that’s going to give me a lot of salt. I would tend to stick away from [it] if I know I’ve got to put a bikini on the next day.”

Gorga said that she’s “huge” on consuming “so much” water, adding, “I pee a lot because I drink a lot of water. So I feel like I’m constantly running to the bathroom because I just drink so much water. So … I know it’s such, like, a cliche, but it’s so true. It’s one of the truest things for your skin and for the flush out your body.”

The businesswoman is keen on staying in shape, regardless of whether she plans on slipping into a bikini. Gorga told Us that she will “stay very consistent” with her workouts by typically exercising four to five days a week.

Additionally, Gorga will make sure to “always” put pure zinc all over her face. “I actually look funny because if you ever see me out in my backyard or at the beach, my face is always pure white and I will put, like, [SPF] 30 on my skin,” she explained. “I just naturally have, you know, olive skin. So it gets dark, but I usually put, like, a [SPF] 15 to 30 on my body, but my chest and my face are always covered in zinc.”

The Bravo vet continued, “I always say this: ladies, your chest right here shows your age quicker than your face. ‘Cause we know you’re all getting botox. … You gotta cover your chest and your neck the way that you would cover your face. I feel like it is so important. It’s a dead giveaway with women that I meet that have been in the sun their whole lives and, like, baking out in their backyard.”

Gorga also admitted to being a long-sufferer of razor bumps near her bikini area. To resolve this matter, she has used Bikini Zone’s anti-bump shave gel.

“This product is so good and helps smooth out your skin so much. It takes away the redness [and] all the irritation,” she shared. “So I’ve been really, honestly, sharing it with everyone in my family too that I love [it] and it’s inexpensive. It’s $8. So it’s really inexpensive and it really works and the redness has gone [away]. So I’ve been so happy with it.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi